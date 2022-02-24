Russia’s attack on Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russia launches attacks across Ukraine; Biden vows ‘consequences’

Russian troops have entered Ukraine. Photos, videos and maps of the region show what the situation on the ground looks like. Here’s what we know about why Russia has attacked Ukraine.

The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence. These four maps help explain the deep roots of the conflict and where things stand right now.

President Biden promised that “the world will hold Russia accountable” for what he described as an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine. Other global leaders were quick to condemn Russia’s actions and call for a decisive response. In some corners, responses were somewhat muted.

With the Russian incursion escalating, markets expected immediate sanctions that would disrupt the world economy.

What’s next for Ukraine? Our reporters answer your questions about Russia’s assault.