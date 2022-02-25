Chief Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left Vienna late Wednesday following what several officials familiar with the text said were indications the Iranian team found it largely acceptable. Since then, the Iranian government, which has been publicly outspoken about its positions since the talks began last year, has been silent on the subject.

Officials reluctant to upset the sensitive situation spoke on the condition of anonymity about the current state of affairs.

The E.U. has coordinated the talks between Iran and four of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — Britain, France, Russia and China — plus Germany. All were original signers of the deal, along with the United States. U.S. withdrawal from the agreement in 2018, and the reimposition and expansion of harsh economic sanctions by the Trump administration led Iran to rapidly expand its nuclear activities far beyond the bounds of the agreement. Iran has refused to meet directly with the United States, which is negotiating through the European delegations.

The apparent endgame in the Iran talks arrives as the United States is locked in confrontation with Russia over Ukraine and has shut down most communication with Moscow. U.S. officials throughout the talks have said that both Russia and China have played constructive roles, and the State Department official said that has not changed.

Those sitting across the table from Iran initially came together because of a “common interest that Iran couldn’t acquire a nuclear bomb” and a desire to resolve the situation “without confrontation,” the official said. “We’re not doing this as a favor to Russia; they’re not doing it as a favor to us,” the official said. “On this issue … we appear to have a common interest.”

While there was “significant progress in the last week or two” of negotiations, “It’s important to note that very serious issues remain,” the official said. “Issues left for last are left for last for a reason … [and] it’s wrong to say right now that they will be resolved, particularly since we have very little time to resolve them, given the pace of Iran’s nuclear advances.”

The United States and its partners in the negotiations have set an informal deadline of the end of February, saying that Iran’s continuing expansion in the quantity and quality of the fissile material it is producing, and in other areas that give it the wherewithal to construct a nuclear weapon, would make it a return to the 2015 terms meaningless.

Iran has said repeatedly its nuclear program is intended only for peaceful purposes.

Other officials indicated remaining differences are not primarily over the scope of U.S. sanctions relief or the reduction in Iran’s activities — issues that have dominated the talks in eight rounds of negotiations that began in April — and are not part of the draft text that deals largely with those matters and verification parameters.

“We do envision a straight return to the 2015 deal,” the State Department official said. “There will be very little to surprise you if we succeed. … The requirements [of the original agreement] on Iran’s nuclear program and on our sanctions are quite clear.”

Instead, other officials suggested that differences revolve around Iranian resistance to some nuclear safeguard issues that predate the 2015 deal.

At the same time, there is widespread speculation about the status of separate U.S.-Iran negotiations over four U.S. citizens that Washington says have been unjustly imprisoned for years by Tehran.

U.S. officials have repeatedly maintained that there is no overlap between the Iran talks and the detainee issues that are being negotiated through a separate channel via Switzerland. But they have also said they cannot envision signing a new nuclear agreement if the detainee issue is not resolved, a position that has occasionally puzzled some of the other participants in the talks.

“Our strong hope is that we will be able to resolve both,” the State Department official said. Asked whether the United States would refuse to sign an agreed nuclear deal without the release of the detainees, the official replied, “I didn’t quite say” that, “but that’s our position.”

The administration believes that release of the detainees might soften the opposition of some U.S. lawmakers over a return to the 2015 agreement. Most Republicans, and a number of Democrats, have been skeptical, at the very least, over the prospects of a new deal, and insisted that President Biden submit any agreement with Iran for congressional approval under the terms of a law they passed after the Obama administration finessed the subject with the original deal.