However one element of China’s messaging has remained consistent: scathing criticism of NATO and U.S. response to Ukraine, including sanctions, which China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday will only bring “serious difficulties” to the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“The truly discredited countries are those that wantonly interfere in other countries’ internal affairs and wage wars in the name of democracy and human rights,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Thursday. At the same time, Chinese officials have issued broad calls for the sovereignty of countries to be respected.

Advertisement

Analysts say Beijing’s muddled messaging reflects anxiety over potential threats to China’s extensive trade partnerships with the West, particularly with large European Union countries, whose contribution to the Chinese economy vastly outweighs Russia’s. China’s trade volume with E.U. countries rose 27.5 percent to $828 billion in 2021, compared to $147 billion in Russian trade in the same period, according to official Chinese figures.

“It’s becoming quite clear that Beijing is scrambling a little bit, they’re trying to square the circle,” said Helena Legarda, a senior analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Germany. “I don’t think that’s sustainable now war has broken out.”

On Thursday, President Biden said any country that backed Russia’s war in Ukraine would be “stained by association.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that China doesn’t want the world to split into this sharp divide between autocracies and democracies in which it is put into a can with Russia and some other autocracies, and this would be detrimental not only to China’s political interests, [and] importantly its economic interests,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the German Marshall Fund’s Asia program.

The war in Ukraine is likely to challenge the limits of the Sino-Russian relationship, which has grown stronger in recent years but falls short of an alliance and is — in practice — a partnership based on a mutual disdain for the U.S.-led global order.

It’s unclear how much of Putin’s plans Beijing was aware of before Russian troops entered Ukraine, but analysts say China may have been blindsided by the scale and speed of the invasion.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“If China really knew, would they send [Foreign Minister] Wang Yi to the Munich security conference to revive the Minsk agreement only for Putin to tear it up? I do wonder if Beijing got played a little,” said Legarda. Wang called for Russia and Ukraine to return to a diplomatic agreement known as the Minsk accords.

In the weeks before the invasion, China and Russia laid out sweeping agreements as part of a “no limits” pact that formalized the growing ties between the two powers.

“It was a position advantageous to Russia and China to put forward the idea that they could operate outside the U.S. international rules-based order, but that architecture doesn’t fully exist,” said Craig Singleton, an adjunct fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies who specializes in China.

Story continues below advertisement

Part of China’s Ukraine calculus will hinge on how it handles a more dependent Russia as the United States and others seek to cripple Putin’s economy with sanctions.

Advertisement

“In my view, the relationship will be increasingly asymmetric — with China having the leverage — but I think Russia sees that as a necessity because it has far bigger national interests at stake, at least in Vladimir Putin’s view,” said Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center. Gabuev said there is hesitancy in Russia about over reliance on the Chinese, but “that is all out the window because of bigger events.”

For Chinese President Xi Jinping, the conflict also comes at a critical time as he is looking to solidify his image as a global leader ahead of China’s 2022 National Party Congress, where he is poised to accept an unprecedented third term after abolishing term limits in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Inside China, where the government has sought to temper strong opinions on the conflict through censorship, public opinion largely follows Beijing’s line, railing against the U.S. and its allies. Some voices, however, have questioned the official response, pointing out China’s own strong stance on noninterference in the affairs of other countries and respecting sovereignty.

Advertisement

“What is Russia’s war if is not blatant aggression? What reasons do these netizens choose to support trampling on national sovereignty?” said professor Qu Weiguo at China’s Fudan University in a blog posted on Thursday in reaction to social media commentary. “Aren’t we worried that we might be ravaged by the same kind of robbery ourselves tomorrow?”

Yet others said that if China manages to maintain its strategic balancing act between Russia and the West, Beijing could benefit from the redirection of resources from Biden’s much-touted Indo-Pacific strategy to Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

“As long as we do not make subversive strategic mistakes ourselves, not only will China’s modernization process not be interrupted, but China will instead have the ability and will to play a more important role in the process of building a new international order,” said Chinese political scientist and government adviser Zheng Yongnian in a social media post on Thursday.