Ukraine has pleaded for more help, including additional Javelin antitank weapons, and Stinger antiaircraft missiles. The Kremlin has gone “beyond all bounds and crossed all the red lines,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov beseeched Congress last week on YouTube. “It is not going to stop if we will not stop it.”

President Biden has authorized nearly $1 billion in military assistance over the past year for Ukraine, including $350 million in weapons such as antitank and antiaircraft missiles last week, and $200 million in drawdowns from U.S. arms stocks approved in December. The new package includes more Javelins, although Stingers are likely to wait until a further tranche, defense officials said.

Germany, in a major break from its post-World War II aversion to involvement in overseas military entanglements, said Saturday that it would send 1,000 antitank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine and released other countries from export restrictions on German-manufactured weapons. That release allowed the Netherlands to pledge German-made antitank and air defense rockets.

France and the United Kingdom are sending military assistance, as are smaller NATO members, including Belgium, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Neutral Sweden said Sunday that it would suspend its long-held doctrine of not sending weapons to countries engaged in conflict to ship defensive equipment and other supplies to Ukraine, and Finland said it is considering doing the same.

How the United States and other allies will keep up the shipments has already bumped up against the harsh reality that deliveries through Ukraine’s now-contested airspace are virtually impossible without getting directly drawn into the conflict, said a senior U.S. defense official, one of several who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss military planning.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told House lawmakers late Thursday evening that the administration was looking for ways to deliver arms and is considering training Ukrainian forces in another country, said Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) and two other congressional officials.

Reznikov, in his video, tried to provide an answer. “You may deliver it to Poland,” he told potential donors. “From there, we will transport them across the land.”

Meanwhile, as Ukrainians prepare to face down tanks in the streets of Kyiv with molotov cocktails assembled in their basements, and rifles being distributed to every able-bodied civilian, there has been no shortage of revisionist history and finger-pointing in Washington.

While the Biden administration has moved quickly since Russian troops began massing on the border in December, its response was sluggish to earlier Russian deployments in April. Before the Russians finally moved into Ukraine in force on Thursday, Republican lawmakers and pundits accused Biden of appeasement in trying to secure a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Russia would never have dared to invade, several charged, if Biden hadn’t shown weakness by withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Former president Donald Trump, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “genius,” has said it never would have happened under his watch.

U.S. interest and involvement in Ukraine has long been a subset of its relations with Russia. That reality became even more apparent in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea and established control over breakaway regions of southeastern Ukraine in the chaos that followed the resignation and flight to Moscow of pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych.

Ukrainian forces fought a series of battles against Russian-backed separatist rebels in an effort to regain seized territory. But while the West had sanctioned Russia and refused to recognize the Crimean annexation, then-President Petro Poroshenko’s request for U.S. military assistance, ranging from F-16 jets and Javelins to helmets and blankets, gave then-President Barack Obama pause.

At the time, there was a high sensitivity in the White House to avoiding a conflict that could lead to direct confrontation with Russia. Some senior Obama aides initially advocated taking a breather before deciding to arm the Ukrainian military, which only weeks before had been fighting pro-democracy protesters in the streets and was believed to be highly corrupt.

Obama became more convinced that providing high-end armaments to a far-off conflict was folly when, barely a month after Poroshenko’s June 7 inauguration, a Malaysian airliner was shot down by a surface-to-air missile over separatist territory in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people aboard. Western intelligence believed the weapon had been provided to the separatists by Russia.

If the same thing had happened with U.S.-provided weapons to Ukraine government forces, Obama said at the time, according to aides, the United States would have gotten the blame.

After a year of internal debate, Obama declined to provide lethal aid, overruling most of his national security team. Still, the United States committed more than $600 million in security assistance to Ukraine between 2014 and 2016, including body armor, night-vision goggles, vehicles and training.

But Obama’s refusal to provide lethal weaponry had by that point become a Republican talking point, leading then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) to charge in 2015 that the “Ukrainians are being slaughtered and we’re sending blankets and meals.”

Four years later, Trump would echo that charge, claiming that while his administration had sent “antitank busters” to Ukraine, Obama had provided only “pillows and sheets.”

But Trump had his own problems with Ukraine, very little of which had to do with protecting it from Russia. Trump first approved the sale of $47 million worth of 210 Javelin missiles and 37 launchers to Ukraine in December 2017. Delivered in April the following year, they were not deployed to the front lines of the still-simmering separatist war. Under the terms of the sale, they were kept boxed in a military storage facility far from the front lines, where they were to serve symbolically as a “strategic deterrent” to Russia.

In the summer of 2019, Trump froze an additional $400 million in congressionally approved security assistance to Ukraine, an action that later became a centerpiece in his first impeachment. Based in large part on a July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that year, in which Zelensky expressed interest in buying more Javelins, Trump deflected the request and instead asked Zelensky for the “favor” of digging up dirt against then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and the Ukrainian business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter.

Trump released the frozen aid when his action, along with a transcript of the call with Zelensky, became public.

Recent days have brought increasing unity on all sides of the political spectrum to help Ukraine. But that has not prevented a partisan rehash of the past eight years.

“I don’t think we left Ukraine defenseless,” said Evelyn Farkas, who served as deputy assistance secretary of defense for Russia and Ukraine from 2012 to 2015. “Could we have done more? Yes. Could everybody have done more? Yes.”

“But nobody foresaw what we see today.”