Blinken’s visit comes as hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee Russia’s assault, now entering its second week. The United Nations said that more than 700 civilians have been killed in the operation, in which the Kremlin has pounded Ukrainian cities with missiles and poured in troops, tanks and weaponry from the north, south and east.

U.S. officials have portrayed the cascade of global sanctions on Russia unveiled over the last week, along with unprecedented steps by the European nations to provide Kyiv military aid, as proof of global resolve to stand by Ukraine, despite the fact that NATO nations will not be sending in forces to Ukraine.

Daniel Fried, a former top U.S. diplomat for Europe, said Blinken would now need to help the United States navigate a series of immediate challenges alongside European allies, ensuring pledged weaponry promptly reaches Ukrainian defenders and dealing with a spiraling refugee crisis. Washington must also tackle the much larger task of overhauling its approach to Russia given the sobering new realities Putin’s invasion has unleashed.

“We’re entering into a long twilight struggle with an aggressive dictator,” Fried said. Now, “you need to start thinking what’s the long game.”

Blinken and his European partners are also expected to explore the potential for a peaceful off-ramp with Russia. While Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed during their second meeting on Thursday to establish humanitarian corridors to help food and medicine reach those in need, they have failed to reach agreement on ending the conflict.

Putin has described Ukraine’s aspiration to join NATO as a red line for Russia. The government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile has vowed to fight for Ukrainian sovereignty and defended the country’s right to ally itself with the West.

Blinken has said that hope for a diplomatic settlement remains alive but described Moscow’s demands as “beyond excessive” in their scope, amounting to a replacement of Zelenky’s pro-Western regime.

“What we’ve seen repeatedly is that Russia goes through the pretense of diplomacy to distract and continue on its aggressive path,” Blinken told reporters Wednesday.

In Brussels, Blinken will meet with NATO foreign ministers as the alliance seeks to strengthen its defenses without providing Putin fodder for further military action. While the alliance is placing additional troops and weaponry in Eastern Europe and has activated elements of an alliance response force, officials caution that NATO will not be involved in transferring weapons promised by the European Union member states and the United States, a step they believe could be seen as especially provocative.

Blinken will also join a meeting of the E.U.’s Foreign Affairs Council as details of the bloc’s plan to finance weaponry for Ukraine, a first for the E.U., slowly filter out. It’s still not clear how quickly arms can reach soldiers and volunteers now waging pitched battles with Russian forces — or how they will be delivered as fighting intensifies in the air and on the ground. A proposed plan to send fighter jets to Ukraine appears to have already fallen through.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will address the group virtually, officials said.

European and U.S. officials are also expected to discuss reducing dependence on Russian oil and gas — a question that has divided Europe due to the continent’s reliance on Russian supplies. They will also discuss new penalties on Belarus, whose leader Alexander Lukashenko has permitted Putin to launch a major axis of his assault from Belarusian territory, and how to stop Russia from using Belarus to evade sanctions.

In visits to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, NATO members states that are grappling with the implications of a newly aggressive Russia to their east, Blinken will stress NATO’s mutual defense responsibilities.

While some Baltic officials have downplayed the odds that Russia might make a near-term move against them, if only because Russia’s military is now tied up in Ukraine, the possibility of being targeted by cyber or other disruptions short of war remain a serious threat.

“We will defend every inch of NATO territory against any aggression from Russia or otherwise,” Blinken said this week.

Fried, who also previously served as U.S. ambassador to Poland, said Eastern Europeans were comforted by the Biden administration’s months-long attempt to raise the alarm about Russia’s military plans for Ukraine and to support reinforcements to their countries.

“It is in the genes of [people in Eastern Europe] to wonder whether the Americans will really be there when you need them,” Fried said. “They want to think of America of the big powerful country that believes in doing the right thing.”

In Moldova, which is not a member of NATO or the European Union, Blinken’s message will likely be different. The pro-Western government in Chisinau has had to tread carefully, with Russian troops present in Transnistria, a pro-Russian enclave in the country’s north.

But Moscow’s actions appeared to have tipped the scales. On Thursday, the country officially applied for E.U. membership. Ukraine has also asked for immediate admission to the 27-member bloc.