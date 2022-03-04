War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russian forces advanced the in South on Friday, as NATO and U.S. see darker days ahead in Ukraine.

The fight: As Ukraine’s war intensifies and spreads into multiple cities, the casualties are mounting — including civilians. Moscow is facing allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. Much of the Russian onslaught has focused on Kyiv, but the eastern city of Kharkiv — with 1.5 million residents — is also crucial.

The response: A new iron curtain is descending across Russia’s Internet after online access was curtailed by Russian censors and Western businesses. Russian aircraft have been banned from flying in European Union, American and Canadian airspace. And sweeping sanctions have caused the Russian ruble to plunge.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.