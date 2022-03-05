War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Ukrainian city of Mariupol stops evacuations, says Russia still shelling despite cease-fire agreement, as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. warns nuclear catastrophe was “narrowly averted”.

The fight: As Ukraine’s war intensifies and spreads into multiple cities, the casualties are mounting — including civilians. Moscow is facing allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. Much of the Russian onslaught has focused on Kyiv, but the eastern city of Kharkiv — with 1.5 million residents — is also crucial.

The response: Russia’s war could be a global economic “game changer,” with rising gas prices and shifting trade decisions suggesting change that will be felt for years. Russian’s online access also has been significantly curtailed by censors at home and businesses abroad.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

