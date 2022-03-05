Emily Horne, a former career State Department official, will be replaced on March 25 by Adrienne Watson, a political communications specialist who worked for more than four years at the Democratic National Committee.
Watson joined the National Security Council last year as the administration fended off a wave of criticism for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“The thing about national security is a lot of it can be unpredictable, and Emily served at a time that was particularly challenging,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a phone call confirming Horne’s departure.
Psaki said Horne, who held the position for 13 months, had planned to stay on for a year at the outset of her appointment.
One of the riskiest and unorthodox bets made during Horne’s tenure was the White House’s decision to declassify and disseminate U.S. intelligence about Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine. Starting in December, Horne and other U.S. officials put declassified materials such as satellite imagery of troop movements into the hands of reporters to bolster White House claims that Moscow was poised to invade.
The declassified materials put forward by the Biden administration include an alleged Kremlin plot to film a fake attack against Russian-speaking people by Ukrainian forces complete with corpses to stand in for victims and a cast of crisis actors posing as mourners.
Despite furious retorts by top Kremlin officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, that the Biden administration’s claims were “hysterical” and wrong, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine largely followed the timeline predicted by the White House.
Though the crisis actor film never surfaced, the accuracy of Washington’s central claims were credited with paving the way for a united Western response that included devastating sanctions and an extraordinary reversal by allies such as Germany to provide weapons to Ukraine.
The timing of Horne’s departure was linked to her desire “to spend more time with my kindergartner, toddler, and my endlessly patient husband,” she said in a statement.
Horne started working for President-elect Biden on his transition team, working with then-nominees Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, picks for secretary of state and secretary of defense.
Psaki has known Horne for years and said she had clued her into the esoteric ways of Foggy Bottom when she served as State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration.
She said Watson, whose career is steeped in politics, would help the White House explain complex foreign policy topics “in a way your mother-in-law would understand.”