“I can’t speak to the timeline but I can just tell you that we’re looking at it very, very actively,” Blinken said.
Blinken’s remarks will be welcomed in Kyiv, where Ukrainian leaders have appealed to the West for additional military aid as they face a punishing assault by Russian forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged U.S. lawmakers in a video call on Saturday to help ensure his country gets additional air power to bolster its meager air force and stave off Russia’s attempt to capture major cities.
E.U. membership and fighter jets for Ukraine remain elusive as Zelensky says ‘prove you are with us’
Ukrainian officials have also called for NATO establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a move the Western alliance has rejected because, NATO officials say, it could trigger war with Russia.
Blinken, who is making a tour of European countries as he seeks to signal Western unity against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, this week ruled out U.S. support for a no-fly zone. But he has not spoken in recent days of a potential American effort to help Ukraine obtain European fighter jets.
The fate of the proposal, raised by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell last week, was unclear in the days following his remarks, as nothing was finalized with officials from Eastern European nations whose jets would be more compatible with Ukraine’s military.
While those nations have supported strong moves against Russia, there are also concerns that supplying combat aircraft could prompt the Kremlin to retaliate against them.