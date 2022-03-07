Hansel Pintos, a spokesman for the Coast Guard’s seventh district, said the rickety vessel appeared to be the kind of small freighter typically used to ferry cargo between Haitian coastal towns and ports.

“Folks who make this kind of voyage in grossly overloaded boats are putting their lives in danger,” Pintos said. “If they get interdicted, the most likely outcome is that they will be repatriated.”

Photos published to social media by CBP showed Haitians on shore wrapped in blue-and-white-striped towels that appeared to be provided by a resort. Three of the migrants were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released, according to CBP.

Most of the passengers aboard the jam-packed boat were young men, authorities said. There were some minors aboard but none younger than age 14.

The Haitians who swam ashore were taken to U.S. Border Patrol stations for processing, CBP said, and would face deportation. Those in Coast Guard custody would be subject to an “interagency process” at the Department of Homeland Security to determine whether they would be repatriated to Haiti, said Pintos.

CBP officials are investigating the incident and conducting interviews to determine whether any suspected smugglers were among the passengers, the agency said. They were not sure how long the boat was at sea nor how it managed to evade Coast Guard interdiction before entering U.S. waters.

Another boat carrying 176 Haitians was stopped by the Coast Guard as it approached the Florida Keys on Jan. 11.

Desperate conditions in Haiti have fueled an increase in migration since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July. Thousands of Haitian nationals attempted to enter the United States across the Mexico border in Del Rio, Tex., last summer, but the majority had left their homeland years earlier and were living in South America before heading north.