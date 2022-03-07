The decision to shutter Red Hill, with its history of leaks, comes about three months after residents of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham began reporting a petroleum-like smell in their tap water. It took days for Navy officials who oversee the facility to acknowledge that the water was unsafe to drink, bathe in or use for washing clothes and dishes.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More than 6,000 people complaining of symptoms consistent with fuel exposure were seen at military health facilities, Navy officials say, and nearly 4,000 families were displaced from their homes.

Officials have linked the contamination to a Nov. 20 leak, in which about 14,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled into the water supply.

Several people affected by the leak believe they began suffering related health problems months before the fuel leak was acknowledged citing unexplained illnesses that suddenly were alleviated once they were no longer using the tap water on base.

Red Hill has a history of such problems, including a rupture in May 2021 in which thousands of gallons of fuel escaped into an access tunnel. Measurements by Hawaii’s state health agency also recorded significant increases in the petroleum levels detected in the Red Hill water shaft last summer.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Hawaii lawmakers have long raised concerns about the environmental dangers posed by Red Hill. On Monday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said in a statement that she and residents of Oahu welcomed the decision to shutter the facility with a “big sigh of relief.”

“There is a lot of work to do,” Hirono added, noting there will be challenges that accompany the defueling process and long-term cleanup. An important one, she noted, will entail developing plans to accommodate the military’s fuel needs for the Indo-Pacific region.

Red Hill’s 20 underground steel fuel tanks, each of which is encased in concrete and approximately 20 stories tall, have a total storage capacity of about 250 million gallons. The facility is utilized by every branch of the military service, and has long been considered the Pacific region’s most strategically vital fuel depot.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The military had long resisted pressure to take the fuel tanks offline — including when Hawaii’s governor David Ige (D) ordered the Navy to do so in early December. Austin’s decision to close the facility represents a significant about-face — but it presents a long-term challenge.

Austin said that reorienting fuel stocks would help the Pentagon develop an “advanced and resilient fueling capability” for the region.

“Centrally-located bulk fuel storage of this magnitude likely made sense in 1943, when Red Hill was built. And Red Hill has served our armed forces well for many decades. But it makes a lot less sense now,” he said in his statement. “To a large degree, we already avail ourselves of dispersed fueling at sea and ashore, permanent and rotational. We will now expand and accelerate that strategic distribution.

The military has also promised to work closely with local officials, including the Hawaii Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency, in their cleanup efforts.

“We’re going to complete environmental mitigation efforts for the Red Hill drinking water well and any other impacted areas and continue to engage the community on land use,” Kirby said.







