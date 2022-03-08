Juror No. 50 appeared in the Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday after being granted immunity from his potential liability for a perjury charge. He gave several reasons for why he “flew through” the pretrial juror survey, which he and dozens of others prospective panelists completed on Nov. 4 after taking an oath to follow instructions and answer truthfully.

Maxwell, 60, a longtime companion of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted in December on sex trafficking and related charges for peddling underage girls to him between 1994 and 2004.

In media interviews after the trial, Juror No. 50 said he had been sexually abused as a child — a history he had not disclosed on the jury questionnaire, which asked specifically about that issue. He said in at least one news interview that he helped rally fellow jurors to convict Maxwell by conveying his personal experience.

Maxwell’s lawyers are asking U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan to throw out Maxwell’s conviction and order a new trial. They have noted that many prospective jurors were disqualified from serving because of their answers on the questionnaire and arguing that Juror No. 50 would have been dismissed had he disclosed the abuse information when required to.

“It’s one of the biggest mistakes I’ve ever made in my life,” the juror said Tuesday about his failure to answer pertinent questions properly. If he could do it over again and answer properly, he said, “I would in a heartbeat.”

Nathan did not say when she expected to rule on the defense’s motion for a new trial for Maxwell, who faces up to 65 years in prison for recruiting teenagers to give sexualized massages to Epstein at his homes in Palm Beach, Fla., New York and elsewhere. Both the prosecution and the defense must file their final submissions on the matter next week.

Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his own trial for sex trafficking. Since his death, Maxwell has been the only person to face criminal charges in connection with Epstein’s alleged abuse of dozens of young women and girls.

Juror No. 50 was mostly unrattled but seemed flustered at several points during his testimony on Tuesday. He described sitting in the room with other prospective jurors on the first day of his service in late November, getting antsy over having to spend hours without his cellphone, which was not allowed in the courthouse. He said his anxiety led to him speeding through the 30-page survey, which included at the end a question about personal and family history of sexual abuse, harassment or sexual assault.

“I was twiddling my thumbs, thinking about the breakup that just happened a few weeks prior,” he said of a long stretch of waiting in the jury room that morning. Once the questionnaires were administered, he said, he “completely skimmed” a portion of the examination. The juror also said he was distracted by a flurry of activity in the room.

“I honestly never thought I’d be chosen to sit on the jury,” Juror No. 50 said, noting that the “sheer volume” of other people who showed up for jury duty that day made it seem highly unlikely that he would be selected.

Nathan questioned the juror sternly, pressing him on why he answered “no” to the question of whether he’d been abused. He said that in his haste to wrap up his submission, he thought the question only applied to family and friends — not to himself.

He testified Tuesday that he was sexually abused by a family member and that person’s friend when he was 9 and 10 years old and that he told his mother about the abuse years later, when he was in high school. His mother, he said, reported the abuse to police but it did not result in criminal charges.

The juror said part of why his abuse was not at the front of his mind during the screening process for a trial focused on sex abuse was because he has moved past it and has not let it “define” his life.

He repeatedly said that he was able to be fair and impartial as a juror in the Maxwell case despite his personal experience.