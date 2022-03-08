“Obviously, she’s politically savvy. She didn’t win the mayor’s race but gave it a good run,” said Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP legal fund and a member of the Leadership Conference’s search committee. “But most of all, it’s not that she ran for office — it’s that she believes in using all the tools available in making our country more of a place for equal rights and justice. She’s someone who understands litigation, understands the political arm, deeply understands the economic opportunity angle — and how all the pieces are put together.”

But Wiley’s views also have caused controversy. A liberal Democrat who finished third in the mayoral primary, she proposed cutting $1 billion from New York City’s police department, though she has distanced herself from the “defund the police” slogan of some social justice advocates. In 2016, while serving as a de Blasio aide, she drew criticism for attempting to suppress the public release of emails the mayor had exchanged with outside advisers.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview, Wiley cited the urgency of “the times we’re in” as a primary reason for taking the job. She pointed to attempts from conservative Donald Trump supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, the debate over the teaching of racial history in schools and efforts to roll back abortion rights.

“We’re at such a pivotal part of our history,” she said. “We’re not working on perfecting our union anymore; we’re fighting for our union on fundamental terms.”

The Leadership Conference, which has a membership of more than 200 organizations, offers Wiley a high-profile national platform. She said the organization will continue its efforts to shape policies inside the Beltway, but also ramp up grass-roots organizing outside Washington on voting rights and other issues.

Story continues below advertisement

She takes over from Wade Henderson, a former president who returned last year to serve in an interim role after Vanita Gupta, who led the Leadership Conference from 2017 to 2020, joined the Justice Department as associate attorney general. Wiley said she has collaborated with Gupta, and she also knows Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the Justice Department’s civil rights division.

Advertisement

She called her new role a “homecoming” of sorts because she has worked for two organizations — the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP legal fund — that are members of the Leadership Conference. Wiley comes from a family dedicated to civil rights; her father, George Wiley, founded the National Welfare Rights Organization. In the early 2000s, Maya Wiley founded the Center for Social Inclusion, which seeks to combat structural racism.

The Rev. Al Sharpton said the Leadership Conference’s selection of Wiley “is a union befitting of her lineage as the daughter of Dr. George Wiley, a champion for poor people.”

Story continues below advertisement

Henderson cited Wiley’s work on the police review board in New York, pointing to her recommendation in 2017 that the city fire Daniel Pantaleo, an officer whose chokehold led to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, which helped galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement. It took another two years after Wiley’s recommendation for Pantaleo to be fired.

Advertisement

“That’s no small feat,” Henderson said. During her service on the review board, he added, Wiley “established a deep understanding of the need for police and criminal justice reform — the need to be incredibly patient and thoughtful.”

Yet some local activists faulted Wiley, who touted her role in the Pantaleo case during her mayoral bid, for not using her tenure to more aggressively pursuing misconduct charges against officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Her efforts to distance herself from the “defund the police” slogan also caused blowback from some left-leaning activists. President Biden made a forceful call, during his State of the Union address last week, to “fund the police” amid a spike in some violent crimes, including homicide.

Asked about Biden’s remarks, Wiley suggested that the debate over the slogan obscured what she said is a more nuanced discussion over how to improve public safety.

Advertisement

“I have always believed, and one of the things I said in the race and continue to believe, is that there’s really a false dichotomy to suggest it’s one or the other,” she said, referring to the balance between increasing police resources and reining in officer misconduct and bolstering funding for social programs, including mental health programs. “The truth is we must reevaluate what it means to create public safety. Every single city, every locality, has different demands and challenges. It’s not one size fits all.”