The latest:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said food and medical supplies for the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped behind Russian lines, was set to arrive Sunday afternoon. Russian forces continued to bombard Ukrainian cities, making “limited but notable” gains in a drawn-out campaign to capture the capital, Kyiv, a senior NATO official said.

Oil prices: Sanctions on Russia are also helping gas prices hit new highs. Here’s why — and how long the surge could last.

The fight: Casualties are mounting in Ukraine — including civilians, while Moscow is facing allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons. As many as 4,000 Russian soldiers may have died, according to a U.S. general.

Map: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country.

The response: Russia’s war could be a global economic “game changer,” with rising gas prices and shifting trade decisions suggesting change that will be felt for years. Meanwhile, in Russia, online access has been significantly curtailed by censors at home and businesses abroad.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

