The crux of the allegations were known before his indictment was made public because his alleged co-conspirators, Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, and Andrey Kukushkin, were previously charged in the case. Fruman pleaded guilty; Parnas and Kukushkin were convicted last year at trial.

Parnas’s and Fruman’s ties to Giuliani played prominently in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment proceeding, in which Trump was accused of abusing his authority by threatening to withhold $400 million in military aid from Ukraine if officials there did not announce a criminal investigation into candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney, had worked with Parnas and Fruman to search for anything that would incriminate Biden in advance of the 2020 election.

Giuliani has not been charged in connection to the alleged campaign finance scheme. But he is the focus of a separate investigation by the U.S. attorney in Manhattan into his work in Ukraine, and whether it violated any federal laws about working on behalf of foreign entities. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing.

In the indictment unsealed Monday, authorities say that in early 2018, Muraviev, Fruman, and Parnas decided to launch a business that would acquire licenses to sell marijuana, and set out to make political donations to further that goal. Muraviev’s money was allegedly used to make donations in Florida, Nevada and Texas. He also planned to pay for donations to politicians in New York and New Jersey, according to the indictment.

Muraviev is charged with conspiring to make contributions and donations by a foreign national and in the name of another person, and making contributions by a foreign national. He is believed to be in Russia, a country with a policy of not extraditing its citizens to face charges in the United States.

Prosecutors say Muraviev sent two $500,000 payments that were meant to be infused into campaign coffers for people seeking offices like governor and state attorney general, though Parnas and Fruman allegedly used some of the money to pay bills.