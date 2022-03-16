The men were each held for years at secret CIA “black sites” abroad and subjected to extensive torture, which the government has sought to keep secret, a consideration that complicated progress toward a trial.

“Negotiated agreements are part of all criminal cases, and negotiations have taken place throughout the case,” James G. Connell III, an attorney for defendant Ammar al-Baluchi, said in a news release from Baluchi’s legal team Tuesday. “This process is not unusual: the vast majority of capital cases in the United States are resolved by plea.”

Baluchi, a Pakistani national, is accused of having transferred money to some of the attackers, who hijacked passenger planes and flew them into the Pentagon, the twin towers in New York and a field in Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000. The other defendants include Baluchi’s uncle, the alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed; Walid bin Attash, a Saudi accused of providing training to some of the hijackers and conducting research in preparation for the attacks; Ramzi Binalshibh, a Yemeni accused of organizing a hijacker cell in Germany before the attacks; and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, a Saudi accused of facilitating financial and logistical support for some of the hijackers.

The five men face capital charges of terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder in violation of the laws of war, and are being prosecuted through a secretive military commissions system set up to try terrorism suspects apprehended abroad in the wake of 9/11.

But while the government brought charges against the men in 2008, it is unclear when or if their trials would proceed. The military commissions process has been repeatedly undermined by the extrajudicial means through which the George W. Bush administration apprehended, detained and interrogated its suspects, and continued secrecy around those actions.

Plea deals would bring an end to a legal quagmire that has roiled four administrations, advocates say, and mired the commissions process in procedural delays and hundreds of pretrial motions. In 20 years of military commissions at Guantánamo, there have been only eight convictions, six via plea agreements.

“At the heart of the commissions’ problems is their original sin, torture,” John G. Baker, the Marine Corps brigadier general who served as the chief defense counsel of the Military Commissions Defense Organization, testified in December before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “The United States chose to secretly detain and torture the men it now seeks to punish.”

The fact that the five men charged in connection to 9/11 have yet to stand trial — 20 years after the attack, and 14 years after being charged — is testament enough that “the system has failed,” Baker, who has since retired from the Marines, said in his testimony, arguing that the only viable path toward closure would be “a negotiated resolution of the cases.”

The charges the men face are capital offenses. Plea arrangements, negotiated on an individual basis by each man’s legal team, would allow the defendants to avoid the death penalty, probably in exchange for life in prison, people with knowledge of the case said.

President Biden has said he is committed to closing the military prison at Guantánamo, which now holds 38 detainees, most of whom have been cleared for transfer by a government panel. Congress, during the Obama administration, banned the president from bringing any Guantánamo detainees to the United States. But plea arrangements for life imprisonment with no possibility of parole could raise the specter of revising that policy, allowing the administration to transfer the convicted to an American supermax prison to serve out their sentences and close the Guantánamo facility.

Advocates for negotiated plea arrangements in the case say it is the only way to achieve a semblance of justice and bring closure in a case that might never go to trial.

The September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, a group of 200 family members of people killed in the attacks, has called for plea agreements. In a post published on its website last week, the group said any agreement should require a defendant to “plead guilty and agree to never appeal his sentence. In exchange, the government would no longer seek the death penalty; this would be partly in recognition of the torture each of the defendants experienced.

"Once agreements are made with all five defendants, we would have assurance that the case of U.S. v. KSM, et.al. is closed, and some measure of judicial finality will be achieved,” the post said.

Leaked government documents, as well as those released through Freedom of Information Act requests, and a 2014 report by the Senate Intelligence Committee have detailed the years-long interrogations and torture of each of the five 9/11 defendants at CIA black sites before their transfers to the military prison at Guantánamo Bay.

Last year, seven members of an eight-person sentencing panel of senior military officers urged clemency for another Guantánamo detainee and torture victim, Majid Khan, who had earlier accepted a plea deal. In a letter to the court, the seven panel members said the U.S. government had treated Khan with “complete disregard for the foundational concepts upon which the Constitution was founded.”