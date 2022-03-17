“This is entirely voluntary, so there will be significant will [from the local police agencies] to come in and get this done on the front end,” said the senior official, who like the other person familiar with the plan spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations ahead of Garland’s remarks. “We want to make sure the whole program is transparent, collaborative and able to produce expeditious results and make sure jurisdictions are not left waiting.”

Garland’s announcement comes as the Biden administration is seeking ways to speed up and expand efforts to reform policing. The Justice Department has launched sweeping federal investigations into police departments in Minneapolis, Louisville and Phoenix, but those probes require extensive resources and take up to 18 months to complete.

Police reform experts said the collaborative reform program could help local police improve their relationship with the community, while avoiding the legally onerous and costly court-approved consent decrees that have punctuated federal intervention in other jurisdictions.

The concept of collaborative police reform has a fitful history within the Justice Department, however. The Obama administration launched an initiative in 2011 in Las Vegas, where police agreed to work with federal experts to implement 75 recommendations over two years. The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) offered technical assistance and monitoring over the next two years, and a nonprofit research firm concluded in a report in 2014 that the Las Vegas police had made “impressive progress.”

“I really thought it had breakthrough potential in terms of how to achieve community-desired reforms of policing, while at the same time building trust and transparency — all those things we talk about and have trouble actually doing,” said Bernard Melekian, the interim police chief in Santa Barbara, Calif., who oversaw the COPS office from 2009 to 2013.

Melekian said some civil rights advocates expressed concerns that the program amounted to watered-down federal oversight, allowing local police to skirt the more rigorous legal accountability of a formal consent decree. But, he said, “my argument was that if the police department doesn’t [implement the reforms], all you’ve done is added additional evidence for the need for a consent decree. At worst case, you’ve cost yourself 12 months.”

The Obama administration expanded its initiative to at least seven other cities, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and St. Louis, seeing mixed results. In Baltimore’s case, for example, a collaborative agreement in 2014 fell apart after eight months, in the wake of the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who was fatally injured in police custody.

Justice officials then opened a pattern-or-practice investigation in Baltimore, leading to a federal consent decree in 2017.

After Donald Trump became president, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions effectively ended the collaborative reform program, citing the Trump administration’s efforts to limit federal overreach.

A decade before the Obama administration’s effort, Robert N. Driscoll, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the George W. Bush administration, worked on a collaborative-style agreement with the Cincinnati Police Department after several police-involved shootings sparked public protests.

Driscoll said the approach can entice local police agencies through the promise of federal funding and expertise. But he warned about the potential for public confusion over how the Justice Department determines whether to force reforms on police agencies or work with them more cooperatively.

“The unanswered question, which never got asked last time, is if you run these parallel programs, you end up with a discretion question: Who gets one versus the other? How is that decision made?” Driscoll said.

Over the past year, senior Justice Department officials, including Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and Robert Chapman, the acting director of the COPS office, have talked to stakeholders over how to reimagine the collaborative reform initiative. Gupta, who led Justice’s Civil Rights Division in the Obama administration, also drew from the department’s experiences during that period.

The senior Justice official said the revamped initiative under Garland will offer local police agencies three levels of federal assistance. The first involves guidance from the COPS office’s Technical Assistance Center, an initiative developed during the Trump administration that offers a repository for best practices on policing from across the country.

The second is more targeted assistance for police agencies that are dealing with a crisis response to a high-profile police shooting or other major incident, with the Justice Department providing access to outside experts, peer exchanges and data analysis. The third level is a broader assessment of a police agency’s polices and procedures, with Justice officials providing help on more in-depth and longer-term structural challenges to help build public trust.

Jim Pasco, executive director at the National Fraternal Order of Police, said his organization would back the new model provided that Justice officials ensure the program is strictly voluntary. He said some efforts at collaborative reform during the Obama administration verged on coercion.

“There were instances where they got way out over their skis and went beyond the intent of the program,” Pasco said. “If they can ensure this involves exchanges rather than mandates, then we’d be 100 percent supportive.”

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, said his organization has pressed Garland to use collaboration to help guide local police leadership toward sustainable reforms.