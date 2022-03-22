Mayorkas’s priority system directed ICE officers to focus on immigrants who pose public safety and national security threats, as well as recent border crossers who arrive illegally. Under Trump, ICE officers were afforded broad latitude to arrest and deport immigrants, angering many Democrats.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Newman’s ruling said some immigration violators had to be exempted from the narrower priorities, including those whose immigration or criminal violations subject to mandatory detention rules, and those with pending orders to be deported from the United States within a 90-day period.

Newman’s decision comes days after ICE issued a report confirming that civil immigration arrests and deportations from the interior of the United States had reached their lowest levels in decades. Critics accused the Biden administration of failing to deport immigrants who committed crimes or remained in the United States without permission.

But the Biden administration maintained that setting priorities made immigration enforcement more effective, such as targeting immigrants who pose a threat to their communities instead of people who have quietly lived and worked in the United States for years.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Newman said he thought the states would likely succeed in their contention that the narrower priorities ran afoul of congressional intent, violated federal policymaking rules and placed an unfair burden on state budgets.

“The States sue because they believe DHS skirted Congress’s immigration enforcement mandates when it issued a policy that prioritizes certain high-risk noncitizens for apprehension and removal,” Newman wrote in his decision. “At bottom, that is what this dispute is about: can the Executive displace clear congressional command in the name of resource allocation and enforcement goals?”

“Here, the answer is no,” he wrote.

Republican state officials celebrated the decision on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

ICE recorded 59,011 deportations during the 2021 fiscal year that ended last Sept. 30, according to an annual report released this month. That was the lowest total since 1995 and down from 185,884 deportations in 2020. Administrative arrests in the interior of the United States dropped to 74,082 from 104,000 during fiscal 2020 and an average of 148,000 annually between 2017 and 2019.

Mayorkas has met personally with teams of ICE officers to urge them to be more selective in their street-level enforcement operations. He has liked their work to police officers deciding whether to spent their time and resources arresting jaywalkers or going after violent criminals.

Advertisement

“Every administration has had priorities to guide enforcement decisions and there’s no basis in law for the court to treat the Biden administration’s priorities differently,” said Cody Wofsy, staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, which submitted an amicus brief in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

The breadth of the order’s impact was not immediately clear, but it did not appear to make all 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States an equal target for arrest.

Instead, the judge laid out specific instances in which the priorities may not apply. In some cases, Newman said ICE has discretion over whether to pursue a deportation. In other cases, such as people with certain criminal histories or recent removal orders, he wrote, Congress has made clear that officers should detain them.