A separate indictment filed in Kansas charges a hacking campaign launched by Russian’s federal security service, or FSB, and allegedly targeting computers at hundreds of energy-related entities around the world. That indictment was also filed under seal last summer.
The alleged hacking activity took place between 2012 and 2018, U.S. officials said. The decision to reveal the indictments underscores the concern U.S. and European officials have about Russia unleashing a wave of cyber attacks on the West in response to a new wave of sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said there is an “urgent ongoing need for American businesses to harden their defenses and remain vigilant." She said Russian state-sponsored hackers “pose a serious and persistent threat to critical infrastructure both in the United States and around the world.”
Russia does not extradite its citizens to the U.S., so there is little chance that the four individuals will ever be brought to trial. However, U.S. officials often make such indictments public in the hopes of deterring future, similar attacks.
John Hultquist, vice president of intelligence analysis at the cyber security firm Mandiant, said the indictments are an important gambit amid ongoing tensions between Russia and the West.
He called the indictments “a warning shot meant for the organizations and individuals behind two of the three Russian intrusion groups... These actions are personal and are meant to signal to anyone working for these programs that they won’t be able to leave Russia anytime soon.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.