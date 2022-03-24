The goal of the rule change will be to complete asylum cases within months, not years, as has become the norm in a U.S. immigration court system crippled by 1.6 million pending cases.

“The current system for handling asylum claims at our borders has long needed repair,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “Through this rule, we are building a more functional and sensible asylum system to ensure that individuals who are eligible will receive protection more swiftly, while those who are not eligible will be rapidly removed.”

Biden officials have describe the “asylum officer rule” as one of the administration’s most consequential policy changes at the border. But under the implementation plans officials have described, it appears doubtful the new rule could have a major impact in the coming months when migration levels are high, and climbing higher.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection made more than 1.7 million arrests along the Mexico border during the 2021 fiscal year that ended in September, a record. Illegal crossings this year are on pace to exceed that total, and the number of migrants taken into U.S. custody this month is on pace to be the highest since last August, preliminary CBP figures show.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. agents have used the Title 42 public health order to rapidly expel or deport most migrants, including asylum seekers. But under normal immigration proceedings, some migrants have avoided deportation or stalled the process by expressing a fear of harm or persecution if returned to their home countries.

They are typically able to live and work legally in the United States while their asylum cases are pending, and the slow pace of the process is widely viewed as an incentive to file meritless claims. A 2020 DHS report found 89 percent of the Central American migrants who arrived as part of a family group between 2014 and 2020 remained in the United States, most with pending immigration cases.

Officials declined to say how many asylum officers they have added or how many migrants they expect to be able to screen under the new procedures once the changes take effect in late May or early June.

“There will be a very careful, slow ramp-up of cases into this system,” said a USCIS official who briefed reporters on the condition that the official would not be identified. “We do not anticipate having a large number of individuals placed in this process in the first weeks and months as well make sure the process functions the way we anticipate that it should.”

Doris Meissner, director of the U.S. policy program at the Migration Policy Institute in Washington, said the timetables outlined by the administration would be a “significant reform.” The policy outlines an asylum process that would be fully adjudicated in six months or less.

“If accomplishing that requires starting with modest numbers of cases, that makes sense from a standpoint of resources and ensuring the process works effectively,” said Meissner, whose 2018 reform recommendations were used by the Biden administration to develop the rule change.

The new policy change will not apply to unaccompanied children or teens who arrive without a parent. It will only apply to individuals the government is seeking to deport using the fast-track process known as expedited removal proceedings.