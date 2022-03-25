The notice said ICE will also curtail its use of Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Fla., Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., and Alamance County Detention Facility in Graham, N.C.

“These actions should be seen as part of a larger and ongoing review to ensure our detention facilities are not only safe and secure but represent an appropriate use of government funds,” ICE acting director Tae Johnson wrote in an internal email obtained by The Post.

The closures come at a time when the Biden administration is seeking to overhaul immigration enforcement in the United States but also contending with a historic influx of migrants crossing the border illegally from Mexico.

Under the new enforcement policies adopted last year by the Biden administration, deportations fell to their lowest levels in decades, along with immigration arrests by ICE officers.

“ICE will continue to review other immigration detention centers and monitor the quality of treatment of detained individuals, the conditions of detention, and other factors relevant to the continued operation of each facility,” the agency’s notice said.