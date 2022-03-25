Parnas admitted in a brief exchange with U.S. District Court Judge Paul Oetken to knowingly deceiving investors by giving them false information about the firm that was “material” to their decision to invest. Parnas’s admission means he will avoid a second trial. He has not yet been sentenced for his campaign finance fraud-related crimes.

Justice Department officials have said that Parnas and David Correia, his partner in Fraud Guarantee, stole investors’ money for personal use instead of using it for legitimate business expenses. Correia pleaded guilty in October to duping investors and was sentenced to a year in prison in February.

Prosecutors said Parnas and Correia pocketed $2 million from people who believed they were backing a new company that sold “risk assessment tools” to businesses that were concerned about preventing fraud. In reality, Fraud Guarantee was an inactive entity that served no legitimate purpose, prosecutors have said.

Parnas was a fixture in the scandal that led to Trump’s first impeachment trial, because he was said to have assisted Giuliani as the former New York mayor and U.S. Attorney in New York attempted to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Joe Biden and his son Hunter. In 2019, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the actions of the Bidens in Ukraine, while also noting that the United States had been “very, very good to Ukraine.” Trump was ultimately cleared by the Republican-majority Senate.