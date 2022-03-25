Thousands of Russian troops are regularly stationed at military outposts from Georgia to Syria to Tajikistan, many of them in motorized rifle brigades that experts consider combat-capable and ready to deploy immediately.
Those forces have become the centerpiece of what the Pentagon believes is the Kremlin’s plan to keep its ground offensive going, as Russian commanders in Ukraine sustain heavy losses. According to the Pentagon, Russia now has between 85 and 90 percent of its “combat power” remaining after meeting a ferocious resistance in and around cities throughout the country.
NATO officials estimated earlier this week that as many as 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the war, which began four weeks ago. Russian defense officials have a far lower estimate, reporting Friday that only 1,351 of its servicemen had been killed.
But while the expected influx of reinforcements may bring beleaguered Russian forces some temporary relief on the battlefield, it is unlikely to change the course of the war, according to military experts who focus on the region. They point out that Russia cannot redeploy foreign-based troops in massive numbers without creating potential vulnerabilities in other global hotspots — and likely does not have enough skilled troops in the pipeline to keep those stations manned and fuel an influx to Ukraine substantial enough to overwhelm local resistance.
“I’m not sure that anything that the Russian military will do will change the balance; it’s more about patching up gaps,” said Dmitry Gorenburg, a Russian military expert with CNA, a think tank. “They’re going to be brought in as fresh bodies, primarily, to replenish the losses … folks who are suggesting they’re bringing in everybody they can for one big push to break Ukrainian resistance. I don’t see that as possible now.”
The Russian military has several contingents, but the biggest — and thus potentially most ripe for tapping reinforcements — are in Georgia’s separatist republics of South Ossetia, and in Abkhazia, Armenia, as well as Tajikistan and Syria.
Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian division at the 201st Military Base outside its capital, Dushanbe, is the largest outpost, and chiefly occupied with monitoring and managing threats emanating from Afghanistan. There are a few thousand Russian forces based in each of the Georgian breakaway republics, which have depended on Russian patronage since the 2008 Russo-Georgian war. A similar number are based in Armenia, where the Russian footprint has grown since Moscow began deploying peacekeepers to manage the aftermath of the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh.
It is not clear exactly how many Russian troops are currently operating in Syria, where they joined the civil war in 2015 on the side of president Bashar al-Assad’s army.
The troops stationed in these countries are predominantly contract soldiers — members of Russia’s professional, volunteer force — instead of the newer, less-trained conscripts that comprise over a quarter of Russia’s overall military. That potentially gives them some advantages, experts note.
“If they are substituting the contract soldiers for the conscripts, who have been drafted and aren’t happy and aren’t as well trained, then that could be helpful,” said Jim Townsend, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Europe and NATO during the Obama administration. “They’re probably better trained as well, and their morale will certainly be higher than the conscripts that came in thinking they were going to liberate the Donbas and instead found themselves mired around Kyiv.”
“But just because they’re new doesn’t mean they’re better and just because they’re new doesn’t mean they’re the kinds of troops that are needed for the battlefield in Ukraine,” Townsend cautioned. “If they bring in infantry when they need to bring in logisticians, that’s not going to help.”
Mary Ilyushina contributed to this report from Riga, Latvia.