Rather, the Pentagon’s current intelligence assessment is that Russia intends to “refit these troops, resupply them and probably employ them elsewhere in Ukraine,” spokesman John Kirby told reporters, indicating that the Donbas region in Ukraine’s east has emerged as Russia’s chief priority as it looks for an opportunity to save face after a month-long stream of setbacks in its invasion.
If the Moscow government was serious about its attempts to de-escalate, “they should send them home,” Kirby said of the troops. “But that’s not what they’re doing, at least not yet.”
Small groups of Russian troops near the northern city of Chernihiv and northeastern city of Sumy also have begun heading north, away from those cities, Kirby said. Nevertheless, he added, the Russian military continues to conduct airstrikes in Kyiv.
Russian units are overstretched across the country, said Michael Kofman, director of Russia studies at CNA, a Virginia-based think tank. Repositioning forces from the north and concentrating them in the Donbas region could aid commanders’ efforts to envelop Ukrainian forces there, he said.
One option, Kofman surmised, would be to load troops and equipment on trains in Belarus and move them through friendly territory, reentering Ukraine in the Donbas.
Russia is trying to capture more towns in the east, the Pentagon has said, and experts have suggested a successful campaign in that part of Ukraine could allow Moscow to claim a victory if they can grow territory held by friendly separatists.
“They’re trying to salvage what they can from this campaign,” Kofman said.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under terms established by the Pentagon, affirmed Wednesday that Russian troops had begun to depart Chernobyl, too, one of the first objectives seized in late-February. The development was first reported by Agence France-Presse.
Chernobyl was the scene in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, dispersing a radioactive cloud over parts of Europe and leaving contaminated soil at the site that remains a hazard.
It remains an open question what Russia intends to do with forces in Ukraine’s south, where early gains have evaporated. The Russians may try to hold territory to use as a bargaining chip later, Kofman said, or look to use the area around the besieged city of Mariupol as a springboard into the Donbas.
“Nobody knows what they’re doing with the territory they’ve taken,” he said.
About 1,000 mercenaries with Wagner, a private Russian military contractor, are in the Donbas area, Kirby said, affirming a British defense intelligence assessment made public this week. Wagner operatives have operated in the region since Russian-backed separatists claimed parts of eastern Ukraine years ago, but their growing presence now, Kirby said, is an indication of “very tough fighting” and losses Russia’s conventional military forces have suffered.