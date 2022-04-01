U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan held a hearing March 8 at which Juror No. 50 was questioned about the content of news interviews he did after the verdict in which he detailed a history of sexual abuse, information he did not disclose when he was explicitly asked about it in a 30-page questionnaire all juror prospects completed.

In denying Maxwell a new trial, Nathan said that the juror, a 35-year-old who works in the finance industry, was truthful when he took the witness stand and admitted he was distracted and rushed through the written survey, which was issued to juror candidates under oath.

“He appeared to testify frankly and honestly, even when the answers he gave were the cause of personal embarrassment and regret,” Nathan wrote in her 40-page decision. “His incentive at the hearing was to testify truthfully or face criminal perjury charges.”

Nathan also noted the juror would not have been automatically been eliminated from the pool for cause based on his history. He testified under an immunity agreement for the incorrect responses on the jury form but was open to liability for perjury if he lied at the proceeding.

The judge noted that in past trials, rape victims have served on sexual assault cases and family members of murder victims have been empaneled for homicide trials.

Lawyers for Maxwell argued that Juror No. 50′s place on the panel poisoned its integrity and deprived her of a fair trial. Dozens of jurors were dismissed outright without further questioning based on answers they gave on the same questionnaire. Attorneys for Maxwell and the juror did not respond to requests for comment.

Juror No. 50, speaking in front of a courtroom packed with journalists last month, called his carelessness in the process “one of the biggest mistakes of my life.” Despite his history, which involved being sexually abused by a relative as a boy, he said it did not affect his judgment. He testified that he was not aiming to get picked on the case by tailoring his responses.

The juror blamed the oversight, which was examined at the unusual post-verdict hearing last month, on the fact that he breezed through his questionnaire and was distracted by thoughts of a recent breakup. He described feeling restless during a long wait at the courthouse, where he was not allowed to have his phone.

Juror No. 50 said in interviews with Reuters news agency and the Independent newspaper in January that he helped convince other jurors to convict by sharing his experience during deliberations. Nathan said she could not legally ask him what went on in the jury room, so he was not asked about that.

Maxwell, 60, was the longtime companion of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A jury found her guilty in late December of sex trafficking and other counts related to peddling underage girls to Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Maxwell was arrested in 2020, about a year after Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial in his own sex trafficking case.

Maxwell, who worked the social scene in the United States and Europe with Epstein for years, is the daughter of late British media mogul Robert Maxwell. She faces up to 65 years in prison when she will be sentenced on June 28.