In a statement, Rauf credited officials in the British, Qatari and U.S. governments, along with “our family and loved ones” and “our team at Human First Coalition, and countless friends in country, in the region, and all over the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

The two brothers are in Qatar, pending travel to the United States, said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Advertisement

“We are grateful for the efforts of all those who worked to secure their release, but more work remains,” Price said. “Unjustly holding Americans captive is always unacceptable, and we will not stop until every American who is being unjustly held against their will is able to hug their families once again.”

Rauf enlisted in the Navy Reserve in 2017 and serves as a hospital corpsman, according to his service recorded provided by the Navy. He is assigned to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. CNN first reported the release of the brothers.

The Biden administration also is seeking the release of Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran, who has been detained by the Taliban since before the Trump administration struck a deal with the militants in February 2020 to end the 20-year war.

The New Yorker published a video of Frerichs pleading for his freedom on Friday.