U.S. officials determined in 2016 that Barhoumi’s continued detention “was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States,” the Pentagon said in a news release Saturday that announced his transfer. Despite that finding, he remained imprisoned for the duration of President Donald Trump’s administration, which largely froze transfers from Guantánamo. Trump favored keeping the military prison open and had at one point suggested it might be used to house future terrorism suspects.

The U.S. government’s agreement with Algeria was contingent on obtaining “security and humane treatment assurances,” the Pentagon said.

“The United States appreciates the willingness of Algeria, and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts toward a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing of the Guantánamo Bay facility,” the Pentagon said in its news release.