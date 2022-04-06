Coronavirus pandemic
I’m worried about long covid
Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for coronavirus

Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, right, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, left, speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, to discuss new and recent enforcement actions to disrupt and prosecute criminal Russian activity. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for the coronovirus on Wednesday, hours after holding a news conference with senior law enforcement officials at the Justice Department to announce new legal measures taken against Russian individuals or entities.

In a statement, officials said the 69-year-old attorney general has not experienced any symptoms, but asked to be tested Wednesday afternoon, after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus.

Officials did not say what that exposure might have been, but over the weekend Garland attended the Gridiron dinner, a gathering of fashionably-dressed politicians, journalists and public officials. Several other attendees have also announced days later that they had contracted the virus, including Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

“The Attorney General is fully vaccinated and boosted,” the Justice Department said in a statement. Officials said that in keeping with CDC guidelines, Garland will isolate at home for at least five days and work remotely. The Justice Department also said it would conduct contact tracing.

Garland did not wear a mask while addressing reporters at the news conference Wednesday morning. He contracted the virus just as the Justice Department, like other federal agencies, was starting to loosen some of its pandemic-era protocols, including limiting the number of people who may gather together in federal buildings.

Mask wearing is not currently required. A small number of the journalists and officials at the news conference wore masks, but most did not. Among other senior law enforcement officials at the event, Garland stood next to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

