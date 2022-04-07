N.Y. criminal Trump probe continues as grand jury term expires: DA

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is “exploring evidence not previously explored” in its investigation into former president Donald Trump’s business practices, Bragg said in a statement Thursday, and a decision on whether to go forward with charges will be announced at the conclusion of his probe. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The comments came as Bragg (D) faces increasing pressure to be transparent about where the long-running investigation stands. Two prosecutors heading the team reviewing evidence in the case abruptly quit in February, upset that they were not authorized to seek an indictment against Trump.

The Trump investigations team in the district attorney’s office is now led by Bragg’s investigations chief, Susan Hoffinger, and includes prosecutors from the New York Attorney General’s Office, which has a parallel, civil examination of Trump’s businesses underway. The lawyers are evaluating evidence on a daily basis, Bragg said.

“They are going through documents, interviewing witnesses, and exploring evidence not previously explored,” Bragg said. “In the long and proud tradition of white-collar prosecutions at the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are investigating thoroughly and following the facts without fear or favor.”

Advertisement

Bragg, in a phone interview, declined to elaborate on the nature of the evidence that had not been inspected or whether it appears likely to lead to an indictment against Trump, who has repeatedly said he and his business broke no laws in valuing their properties or taking tax deductions.

Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who resigned from their positions on Feb. 23, wanted to indict Trump in connection with what they said were illegal asset valuation practices at the former president’s family-run real estate company. They quit after concluding that Bragg, who took office Jan. 1, was not willing to proceed with a case they were convinced was viable and necessary.

“My determination was that the investigation needed to be ongoing, and that continues to be my determination,” Bragg said in the interview.

Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., concluded there was enough proof against Trump to obtain an indictment and conviction, people familiar with the situation have said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive deliberations. But Vance did not seek a grand jury vote before his term expired — leaving Bragg with the final say. Bragg and his office have repeatedly pushed back at the idea that the departure of the two veteran litigators marked the end of the probe.

Advertisement

Bragg’s statement also suggests the term expiration of the six-month grand jury convened in the fall by Vance to hear evidence does not mean the case is over. The grand jury was inactive for at least a month by the time Pomerantz and Dunne departed, and panelists were instructed to stay home, a person with knowledge of the events previously told The Washington Post.

The statement acknowledged recent “questions about the timing of the grand jury” and suggested that Bragg’s team is in no way limited by when the current grand jury’s term is slated to end.

“As anyone who has worked on criminal cases in New York knows, New York County has grand juries sitting all the time,” Bragg’s statement reads. “There is no magic at all to any previously reported dates.”

Bragg promised to announce the results of the investigation when it concludes. On the phone call, he declined to estimate how much longer it could take to reach a decision, calling it “unwise and imprudent” to give an estimation. He noted that past investigations he’s worked on as a federal prosecutor and at the New York Attorney General’s Office have taken years.

Advertisement

Vance’s probe of Trump and his business practices began in 2019. Its progress was hindered by a lengthy battle over the release of the ex-president’s tax returns and related records and by other delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The office has sought to evaluate whether Trump’s long-standing practice of wildly misrepresenting the value of his assets to lenders and tax authorities amounts to illegal conduct.

In February 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, had to comply with Vance’s subpoena for the coveted records. In July, longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and the company were indicted in a 15-year tax avoidance scheme stemming from compensation to executives including apartments, cars and other unreported benefits.

That case is still pending and could be tried later this year.

Advertisement

Weisselberg’s indictment was in part an attempt to get him to cooperate against his boss, people with knowledge of the strategy said last summer, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning. It led to months of speculation over whether Trump or his adult children who have been executives at the company would also be charged.

Separately, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has a civil investigation covering the same potentially problematic asset valuation practices. Her inquiry could lead to a lawsuit against Trump, his children or the company.

The Trump family is appealing a ruling that they be required to sit for depositions at the attorney general’s office, which they say could result in any information they provide being used against them in a criminal case.

Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly maintained his innocence and have noted in public filings that real estate appraisals like he ones at issue in the criminal and civil matters are often in dispute among professional appraisers.

GiftOutline Gift Article