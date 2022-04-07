N.Y. AG asks judge to hold Trump in contempt for not providing records

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has asked a Manhattan judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to provide records that he was ordered to turn over in February as part of her long-running civil probe into the practices of Trump’s family business.

James said in a statement that the former president has ignored New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s “crystal clear” order that he “comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office.” Engoron’s February order also required Trump and two of his adult children to sit for depositions in the civil probe, but that matter is pending before an appellate court.

“Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law,” James said Thursday.

She asked Engoron to fine Trump $10,000 a day for his continued noncompliance but did not seek to have him jailed.

In a 26-page motion James’s office filed to Engoron, investigators said Trump ignored the judge’s March 31 deadline to provide documents that were the subject of a subpoena issued in December.

Trump “did not comply at all,” the motion says. He instead sent a response “raising objections to each of the eight document requests in the subpoena based on grounds such as overbreadth, burden, and lack of particularity.”

James has repeatedly argued that Trump and his legal team have been the cause of unwarranted delays in the civil investigation, hampering the ability of her investigation team to move forward. Her probe is parallel to a criminal case she is handling with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D).

Both offices are trying to determine if Trump or other executives at the Trump Organization, including the former president’s adult children, broke the law by manipulating the value of assets to get tax benefits or favorable loan rates.

Trump and his family have denied wrongdoing and dismissed James’s investigation as politically motivated.

