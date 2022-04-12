New York’s lieutenant governor charged in campaign finance case

Brian Benjamin, New York’s lieutenant governor, has been charged with corruption-related offenses in connection with a scheme to get fraudulent contributions to his unsuccessful campaign for city comptroller, said a law enforcement official, who spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss a legal matter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The charges against Benjamin, who is second-in-command to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), stem from an investigation that last year produced charges against real estate developer and lawyer Gerald Migdol.

Prosecutors alleged Migdol committed wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with an effort to conceal the sources of campaign contributions. By prosecutors’ telling, Migdol tried to help a candidate in the comptroller’s race — who they did not identify but who public information seemed to indicate was Benjamin — obtain public matching funds for campaign contributions by orchestrating fraudulent donations.

Some of the donations, prosecutors alleged, were made under one contributor’s name, when they came from another or were reimbursed by someone else. Others were made in the names of people who had never authorized the contributions, prosecutors alleged. Benjamin lost the comptroller’s race.

Hochul picked Benjamin, a state senator from Harlem, to be her lieutenant governor last year, after she became governor in the wake of Democrat Andrew M. Cuomo’s resignation.

The charges were first reported by the New York Times.

