Facing border pressures, Biden officials pledge tougher enforcement

Biden administration officials Tuesday described in greater detail their plans for coping with an upsurge in illegal border crossings when pandemic-era emergency restrictions expire May 23, pledging to boost criminal prosecutions and make aggressive use of fast-track deportations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The White House and the Department of Homeland Security have been under fire from Republicans and some Democrats after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced April 1 that the public health order known as Title 42 was no longer needed.

Authorities have used Title 42 more than 2 million times since March 2020 to rapidly turn back or “expel” migrants without giving them a chance to apply for asylum.

Several Democrats facing tough reelection races as well as close allies of President Biden have raised concerns in recent weeks about the May 23 deadline, saying they don’t think DHS officials are prepared. U.S. agents and border facilities are already overtaxed. Authorities made more than 220,000 immigration arrests last month, the highest level in at least two decades.

Border officials say they are bracing for the flow of migrants to potentially double once the Title 42 restrictions are gone.

“When the Title 42 public health Order is lifted, we anticipate migration levels will increase, as smugglers will seek to take advantage of and profit from vulnerable migrants,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wrote in a new memo outlining the department’s six-pillar plan.

“The increase in migration being experienced by the United States is consistent with larger global trends: there are currently more people in the world displaced from their homes than at any time since World War II, including in the Western Hemisphere,” Mayorkas said.

His memo appears to supplant a four-point plan DHS released March 30. That memo described similar preparations but did little to stave off critics who said the administration lacks a plan for the surge.

Central to the administration’s preparations is an increase in temporary detention capacity along the border. Officials say they are planning to operate 10 “soft-sided” tent facilities that will boost holding capacity from 13,000 to 18,000 beds.

In recent weeks, the number of migrants held in Border Patrol custody has exceeded 13,000, so the additional space afforded by temporary facilities may be quickly filled if border crossings jump again next month.

Biden officials said their plan will restore access for migrants who are facing persecution while leveraging fast-track procedures to deport those who don’t qualify for U.S. protection.

They plan to double transportation capacity and streamline operations using “Enhanced Central Processing Centers” where multiple federal agencies will work in better coordination, according to the memo.

It also says authorities will hold single adult migrants in immigration detention “when appropriate.” Biden officials told reporters during a briefing Tuesday they do not plan to reopen detention centers for families used by previous administrations.

To ease pressures on border communities where large numbers of migrants are released from U.S. custody, Biden officials said they will use the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the nongovernmental groups and charity organizations that provide shelter and transportation.

The administration said it is cracking down on smuggling organizations throughout the hemisphere, and working with other countries to thwart traffickers and better help those fleeing persecution.

Officials said they did not know how their plans might be affected by a looming court order from a federal judge in Louisiana who said Monday he will temporarily block the Biden administration’s plans to phase out the Title 42 restrictions ahead of May 23.

