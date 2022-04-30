Western artillery surging into Ukraine will reshape war with Russia

The Western artillery flooding into Ukraine will alter the war with Russia, setting off a bloody battle of wits backed by long-range weapons and forcing both sides to grow more nimble if they hope to avoid significant fatalities as fighting intensifies in the east, U.S. officials and military analysts predict.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking alongside his Canadian counterpart at the Pentagon on Thursday, said long-range fires will prove “decisive” in the next phase of the war. The Biden administration, which along with Canada is training small numbers of Ukrainian troops how to operate the dozens of 155 mm howitzers that both countries have pledge to provide, is expected to approve the transfer of even more artillery to Ukraine in coming days, Austin said.
The U.S. and Canadian howitzers bound for Ukraine are towed on trailers, while those pledged by France — systems known as self-propelled CAESAR howitzers — fire the same, 155 mm explosive rounds, but from the back of a truck chassis.
The United States alone already has promised Zelensky nearly 190,000 artillery rounds, plus 90 howitzers to fire them. As of Thursday, more than half had arrived in Ukraine, said a senior U.S. defense official who, like some others, spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the administration.
A new $33 billion request to Congress for additional Ukraine aid includes proposed funding for “longer-range artillery of a heavier caliber,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told lawmakers on Capitol Hill, though he stopped short of identifying which specific systems are under consideration. Other allies, such as Britain or Sweden, also could send artillery, analysts said.
To date, Russia and Ukraine have traded fire using some of the same systems, including the powerful 300 mm Smerch multiple-launch rocket system, which can shoot rounds some 55 miles, and aging 122 mm howitzers first fielded in the 1960s. The introduction of various Western artillery pieces is expected to accelerate a tactical shift by both sides to employ what’s known as counter-battery fire, in which military forces seek out their enemy’s artillery, determine its location and attack, analysts said.
“You’re trying to find, fix and finish,” said George Flynn, a retired three-star Marine general and former artillery officer. “You want to find the enemy howitzers. You want to fix their position. And then you want to finish them off. That’s the essence of targeting.”
After an artillery unit attacks an adversary, it needs to keep moving, Flynn said. “Once you get into a counter-battery fight, it’s shoot and scoot,” he added. “You don’t stick around and let yourself get targeted.”
Russian and Ukrainian
artillery ranges
Examples of some of the artillery and its
approximate maximum range
13.6 miles
D-30 towed
howitzer
18 miles
2S19 self-propelled
howitzer
43.5 miles
Smerch multiple
rocket launcher
2.2 miles
TOS-1 multiple
rocket launcher
Western artillery ranges
Examples of the artillery NATO countries are
sending Ukraine and its approximate
maximum range
18.6 miles
M198 towed
howitzer
28.6 miles
Caesar self-propelled
howitzer
24.9 miles
M777 towed
howitzer
The difference between towed
and self-propelled howitzer
Towed howitzer
Russian D-30 and American M777
and M198 need to be towed by a truck.
35 ft 1 in
Self-propelled howitzer
French Ceasar is a truck
with a howitzer on it.
40 ft 4 in
Ukraine is asking for more self-propelled howitzers, like the American M109 Paladin, less vulnerable to Russian counter-battery.
22 ft 4 in
Sources: Federation of American Scientists;
oe.tradoc.army.mil; GlobalSecurity.org
and Post reporting
ARTUR GALOCHA/THE WASHINGTON POST
Russian and Ukrainian artillery ranges
Examples of some of the artillery and its approximate
maximum range
13.6 miles
D-30 towed
howitzer
18 miles
2S19 self-propelled
howitzer
43.5 miles
Smerch multiple
rocket launcher
2.2 miles
TOS-1 multiple
rocket launcher
Western artillery ranges
Examples of the artillery NATO countries are sending Ukraine
and its approximate maximum range
18.6 miles
M198 towed
howitzer
28.6 miles
Caesar self-propelled
howitzer
24.9 miles
M777 towed
howitzer
The difference between towed
and self-propelled howitzer
Towed howitzer
Russian D-30 and American M777
and M198 need to be towed by a truck.
35 ft 1 in
Self-propelled howitzer
French Ceasar is a truck
with a howitzer on it.
Ukraine is asking for more self-propelled howitzers, like the American M109 Paladin, less vulnerable to Russian counter-battery.
40 ft 4 in
22 ft 4 in
Sources: Federation of American Scientists;
oe.tradoc.army.mil; GlobalSecurity.org and Post reporting
ARTUR GALOCHA/THE WASHINGTON POST
Russian and Ukrainian artillery ranges
Examples of some of the artillery
and its approximate maximum range
2.2 miles
TOS-1 multiple
rocket launcher
13.6 miles
D-30 towed
howitzer
18 miles
2S19 self-propelled
howitzer
43.5 miles
Smerch multiple
rocket launcher
Western artillery ranges
Examples of the artillery NATO countries are sending Ukraine
and its approximate maximum range
18.6 miles
M198 towed
howitzer
24.9 miles
M777 towed
howitzer
28.6 miles
Caesar self-propelled
howitzer
The difference between towed
and self-propelled howitzer
Towed howitzer
Russian D-30 and American M777 and M198
need to be towed by a truck.
M777 can elevate the cannon from 0° to 71.7°
35 ft 1 in
Self-propelled howitzer
French Ceasar is a truck
with a howitzer on it.
Ukraine is asking for more self-propelled
howitzers, like the American M109 Paladin,
less vulnerable to Russian counter-battery.
It can also elevate the cannon from -4° to 72°
40 ft 4 in
22 ft 4 in
Sources: Federation of American Scientists;
oe.tradoc.army.mil; GlobalSecurity.org and Post reporting
ARTUR GALOCHA/THE WASHINGTON POST
Ukraine’s ability to target Russian artillery units is especially important, analysts say, because of the Kremlin’s demonstrated willingness to lob round after round into cities and towns, destroying civilian homes and infrastructure. “Just the existence” of more Ukrainian artillery units performing counter-battery fire will degrade Russia’s ability to “sit there, pile up ammo and go to town,” said Scott Boston, a former U.S. Army field artillery officer who studies the Russian military for the Rand Corporation.
“The problem” that Ukraine and its Western allies would “like to impose on the Russians,” he said, “is for them to never have confidence that a headquarters, or a key ammunitions dump, or an important cluster of firing platforms, can ever be stationary for very long.”
The Pentagon on Friday assessed that Russia has not been as effective as it would like at using long-range fires, with a senior defense official noting that, as the West continues to send so much artillery to Ukraine, “This could become a bit of a gun battle.”
Artillery units often disguise themselves with camouflage or other forms of cover, and it can require a mixture of intelligence, unmanned aircraft and radar to spot them. The West is providing Ukraine with drones and counter-battery radar to do just that.
What difference could
artillery make?
The greater the range of artillery, the more that adversaries must consider how to position themselves on the battlefield
With a 30 miles range artillery, this would be the scopes from the border and controlled areas for Russian and Ukranian army
Chernihiv
Sumy
RUSSIA
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Russian-held
areas
Izyum
UKRAINE
Separatist-
controlled
area
Dnipro
Mariupol
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Sea of
Azov
Odessa
Crimea
Annexed
by Russia
in 2014
Black
Sea
100 MILES
Control areas as of April 27
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats
Project, Post reporting
What difference could artillery make?
The greater the range of artillery, the more that adversaries must consider how to position themselves on the battlefield
With a 30 miles range artillery, this would be the scopes from the border and controlled areas for Russian and Ukranian army
Chernihiv
RUSSIA
Sumy
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Russian-held
areas
Izyum
UKRAINE
Separatist-
controlled
area
Dnipro
Mariupol
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Sea of
Azov
Odessa
Crimea
Annexed
by Russia
in 2014
Black
Sea
100 MILES
Control areas as of April 27
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats
Project, Post reporting
What difference could artillery make?
The greater the range of artillery, the more that adversaries must consider how to position themselves on the battlefield.
With a 30 miles range artillery, this would be the scopes from the border and controlled areas for Russian and Ukranian army
Chernihiv
RUSSIA
Sumy
Kyiv
Russian-held
areas
Kharkiv
Izyum
UKRAINE
Separatist-
controlled
area
Dnipro
Mariupol
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Sea of
Azov
Odessa
Crimea
Annexed
by Russia
in 2014
Black
Sea
100 MILES
Control areas as of April 27
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Zelensky also has requested some form of multiple-rocket artillery, such as the highly accurate M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS, that is used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. Such weapons launch rounds quickly, which is useful in firing on enemy artillery forces before they reposition, said Mark Cancian, a retired Marine Corps colonel who studies the war for the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Cancian, a former artillery officer, said that there “will be a lot of pressure to provide” HIMARS in coming days, and that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the United States begin supplying it soon. Another type of multiple-rocket launch system, such as the M270 operated by the U.S. Army, also could be sent, he surmised. The HIMARS is newer and moves about the battlefield more freely, while the M270 carries more rockets.
“I think there will be a lot of pressure to provide that, and since we seem to be announcing an aid package a week, I wouldn’t be surprised to see HIMARS next week or the week after,” Cancian said.
Ukrainian officials also have sought more self-propelled howitzers rather than towed weapons such as the M777. A Ukrainian official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the issue is sensitive, said that while it appears easier to perform maintenance on and find parts for the M777 howitzer, they are more vulnerable to Russian counter-battery fire than self-propelled howitzers, like the Army’s M109 Paladin.
Cancian said he would be watching to see whether advanced, highly accurate 155 mm Excalibur rounds make it to Ukraine. The weapons are guided by GPS and designed to fly up to 25 miles, according to Raytheon, its manufacturer. The Pentagon has declined to specify what types of artillery rounds are being sent.
The shipping of Western artillery into Ukraine is important partly because there are few places where Ukraine can find replacement rounds for its Soviet-era systems, said Sam Cranny-Evans, an analyst at the Royal United Services Institute in London. Poland, Bulgaria and a few other NATO allies produce them, but many more countries produce ammunition for Western weapons.
While the West has promised tens of thousands of artillery rounds to Ukraine, they may be depleted quickly, Cranny-Evans said, requiring defense contractors to ramp up production. Russia also has a significant advantage in the number of artillery pieces it possesses, and it’s unclear how many of Ukraine’s legacy systems are still operational or how much ammunition they have for them, he added.
Russians forces are using artillery to extricate themselves from Ukrainian ambushes and inflict fatalities as well as to avoid having to go “into the teeth of these very high-end Western weapons,” including Javelin and NLAW anti-armor missiles, that already have destroyed some Russian units, Cranny-Evans said.
“They’re just going to sit back and let their long-range assets to do the work because they don’t have the manpower to waste,” he said.
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said in an interview that there is a role for collaboration among Western countries in providing weapons to Ukraine that are “consistent and interchangeable,” allowing Ukraine to learn the systems and maintain them when they are damaged.
“The M777s are a perfect example of the way in which allied countries with that capability can band together and respond to a desperate need that Ukraine has,” she said. “And that’s a model that we’ll continue to utilize going forward.”
The use of artillery and other weapons has been complementary in Ukraine and will continue to be, Boston said.
“If you do a good job of bottling someone up, then they’re going to be way more vulnerable to artillery than if they were dispersed and in cover,” he said. “If the Russians don’t have confidence that they can disperse because they’re going to get picked off by Javelin teams, then they might be bunching for security against that — and then be more vulnerable against artillery.”
Karen DeYoung in Washington, David Stern in Mukachevo, Ukraine, and Alex Horton in Kyiv contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian military advances in Donbas are “slow and uneven,” the Pentagon said Friday, even as the Kremlin concentrates on eastern Ukraine. The “plodding progress” partially reflects Russia’s decision to avoid stretching its supply lines in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance, according to Washington. Meanwhile, more than 12 flights carrying weapons and equipment, including artillery and drones, will make their way from the United States through Friday and Saturday, according to the Pentagon.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.