Pentagon sending Ukraine laser-guided rockets, new surveillance drones

The Biden administration in recent weeks has approved the transfer of more commercially available weapons to Ukraine, including for the first time laser-guided rockets that can be fired from helicopters, a senior Pentagon official said Friday.
Additionally, the administration has signed contracts to send Puma unmanned aircraft to Ukraine. The hand-launched drones are used primarily for aerial surveillance and are likely to expand Ukraine’s intelligence gathering capabilities.
Bill LaPlante, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, said in an interview that the Defense Department also has signed a contract worth nearly $18 million to send Ukraine additional Switchblade drones, which are loitering munitions that can be crashed into a target. The Ukrainians have used them to attack armored vehicles and formations of Russian soldiers.
These new commercial deliveries complement the weapons shipments that the Pentagon has delivered to Ukraine from existing U.S. military stocks. Two more of those bulk transfers are being finalized and are expected to start shipping soon, LaPlante said.
The Pentagon has received more than 300 responses from defense contractors after it issued a request last month seeking information about commercially available weapons that might prove helpful to Ukraine, LaPlante said.
As the Pentagon examines which weapons to send to Ukraine, it is considering not only what’s available, but how much can be provided without hindering U.S. national security, how easy it will be for Ukrainian soldiers to learn how to use such systems, and whether there are classified components on them that could complicate exporting them, LaPlante said. While many weapons do have classified aspects, some also come in readily exportable versions, he added.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers earlier this week that the Pentagon is “in pretty good shape” when it comes to supplying Ukraine with weapons to beat back the Russian invasion while still maintaining minimum required stockpiles for protecting the United States.
Several Republican senators expressed doubts about that.
“Our missile stockpiles are being stretched thin after years of producing at a minimum rate of sustainment and the increased demand resulting from efforts to bolster Ukrainian defenses,” Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) told Austin, arguing that his contacts within the defense industry were worried about “the challenges they face with trying to increase production rates while shortening lead times.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) questioned whether Ukrainian troops were being adequately prepared to use the weapons they are being provided, citing letters from high-ranking officials in Kyiv and reports that their troops “are not provided adequate training to operate” Javelin missiles, she said. Austin said he was unfamiliar with such complaints.
Javelins have been a bedrock of the U.S. lethal aid to Ukraine since 2018.
Congress is weighing President Biden’s request for $33 billion in supplemental support for Ukraine, including $20 billion in security assistance — a package top Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said would likely sustain U.S. support to Kyiv for the next five months. The speed at which the United States would be able to ship weapons to Ukraine however will also depend in part on how swiftly and ably the U.S. stores are able to be replenished by new production.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: European diplomats are set to meet again Thursday as they negotiate a proposal to phase out Russian oil imports. The talks continue amid news that Mariupol officials have lost contact with forces at the Azovstal steel plant.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.