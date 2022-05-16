Michael Sussmann’s trial begins Monday: What to know

Michael Sussmann, a former Justice Department prosecutor who went on to work at a law firm that has long represented Democrats, is charged with one count of lying to the FBI. His trial begins with jury selection on Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., and will focus in part on controversies from the 2016 presidential election.
At a meeting with the FBI in September 2016, Sussmann, a partner at Perkins Coie, presented computer data suggesting possible computer communications between Donald Trump’s company and a Russian bank. He is accused of lying to the FBI when he claimed in the meeting that he was not bringing them this information on behalf of any client. Prosecutors say Sussmann was acting on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign, and on behalf of a tech executive who gathered the data, Rodney Joffe.