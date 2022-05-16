Michael Sussmann’s trial begins Monday: What to know

Pretrial evidence suggests there won’t be much debate over whether Sussmann told the FBI that he was not acting on behalf of a client. Instead, the real issue is what lawyers call “materiality” — whether Sussmann’s claim was relevant to how the FBI investigated the computer data. Durham argues that if the FBI had known Sussmann was working for political figures with an agenda, the bureau would have proceeded differently. Sussmann’s legal team says the FBI knew full well that Sussmann was a lawyer for Democrats, because the bureau had dealt with him many times before.