Sussmann trial jury picked; openings statements set for Tuesday

A jury is set to hear opening statements Tuesday in the trial of Michael Sussmann, a lawyer accused of lying to the FBI in 2016 when he brought the bureau allegations against Donald Trump. After one day of questioning potential jurors, U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper assembled a panel to hear the case brought by Special Counsel John Durham against Sussmann, a lawyer who represented Democrats, including the Clinton campaign.

In September 2016, Sussmann brought potential evidence of computer communications between Trump’s company and a Russian bank. The lawyer is accused of lying when he claimed not to be bringing the information on behalf of any particular client, when prosecutors say he was working on behalf of the Clinton campaign and a technology firm executive.

The FBI looked into the computer allegation and decided there was nothing suspicious about the data. But Durham charged that Sussmann’s alleged deception caused the FBI to handle the tip more seriously than if they had known it was coming from a Democratic campaign. Sussmann has denied the charge and his lawyers insist even if he had lied about his clients, the lie was irrelevant because the FBI was well aware Sussmann worked for Democrats.

Throughout Monday’s voir dire, jurors were asked if they could set aside any strong feelings about the 2016 election and decide the Sussmann case based only on the evidence presented in court. At times, the discussion prompted frank exchanges.

“I remember the 2016 election was kind of a mess and there was a lot of shenanigans,” said one woman who said she strongly disliked Trump.

At another point, as a different prospective juror faced questions about the intensity of their political views, the judge reminded everyone what the case was not about.

“We’re not here to relitigate the 2016 election,” said Cooper. “Donald Trump is not on trial. Hillary Clinton is not on trial.”

But by its very nature, the case will delve into some of the still-debated issues of the 2016 presidential campaign.

The false statements charge against Sussmann was brought by Durham, a holdover from the Trump administration who has spent years probing whether U.S. agencies unfairly investigated Trump’s 2016 campaign. The two-week trial will explore the often opaque world of campaign research, lawyers and the role the FBI played in that election, as Trump and Hillary Clinton vied for the presidency, and federal agents pursued very different investigations surrounding each of them.

The Sussmann case is the first of Durham’s special counsel work to go to trial. Previously, a former FBI agent pleaded guilty to altering a government email, and another trial is scheduled in the fall for a Washington-area researcher accused of lying to the FBI about how he gathered allegations against Trump in 2016.

