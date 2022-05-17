Pentagon inquiry rejects claims U.S. covered up civilian deaths in Syria

Placeholder while article actions load

A U.S. military investigation released Tuesday rejected allegations that commanders covered up the killing of civilians in Syria, even as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assessed that a lack of transparency or thorough examination in such cases can undermine perceptions that the United States will hold itself accountable for mistakes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The investigation examined U.S. strikes targeting Islamic State fighters in Baghouz, Syria, on March 18, 2019. The attack resulted in the deaths of women and at least one child, the Pentagon acknowledged last year. Concerns about the mission’s execution first were raised in a complaint to the Defense Department inspector general’s office, and later in a series of reports by the New York Times.

Austin, in a memo released Tuesday along with the military investigation’s findings, said that commanders must meet “moral responsibilities” to investigate civilian casualties and ensure those examinations are thorough.

“Failure to do so may deprive the Department of vital information necessary to meet our obligations to report incidents of civilian harm and to improve our mitigation efforts going forward,” Austin wrote. “It can also foster the false perception that the Department is not upholding our commitment to these responsibilities.”

Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, the senior investigating officer, found that commanders involved in the Baghouz incident did not violate any rules of engagement or laws of armed conflict, nor act with “wanton disregard” for human life.

The commanders’ decision to strike the Islamic State fighters was necessary to defend forces partnered with the United States, and “multiple efforts to distinguish civilians from ISIS were made,” Garrett concluded in a memo released by the Pentagon.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that Garrett decided it was unnecessary to discipline any military personnel involved in the operation. Kirby, in defending the Pentagon’s handling of the matter, said the willingness of U.S. officials to discuss the issue shows a commitment to owning mistakes.

“We have to have a high bar for accountability for something like this given that it was in the midst of combat in the fog of war,” Kirby said. “If you can prove that an individual deliberately caused civilian casualties and violated the wars … then of course, there will be cause for holding people accountable.”

