Prosecutor says Sussmann used connections to share Trump dirt with FBI

A lawyer working for the Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign used his connections to top FBI officials to fuel an investigation into Republican nominee Donald Trump, a prosecutor told jurors in opening statements at the attorney's trial for allegedly lying to the bureau.

"The evidence will show this is a case about privilege — privilege of a well-connected D.C. lawyer with access," Assistant Special Counsel Brittain Shaw said.

The lawyer in question, Michael Sussmann, is in D.C. federal court for the first trial to arise out of the work of Special Counsel John Durham, who has spent three years investigating whether the federal government unfairly probed the 2016 Trump campaign for possible ties to Russian election interference. Durham sat in the courtroom Tuesday but did not address the jury.

Political partisans are closely tracking the trial as a re-examination of some of the more controversial events of the 2016 presidential race, including the role played by the FBI. Trump and his supporters claim Durham’s work shows the FBI mistreated him; Democrats charge Durham’s assignment is tainted by a thirst for score-settling against Trump’s perceived enemies.

In September 2016, Sussmann brought the FBI potential evidence of computer communications between Trump’s company and a Russian bank. The lawyer is charged with lying when he told the FBI he wasn’t bringing the information on behalf of any particular client; in fact, prosecutors say, he was working on behalf of the Clinton campaign and a technology firm executive, Rodney Joffe.

The FBI looked into the computer allegation and decided there was nothing suspicious about the data. But prosecutors charge that Sussmann’s alleged deception caused the FBI to handle the tip more seriously than agents would have if they knew it was coming from a Democratic campaign.

“Some people have very strong feelings about politics and about Russia,” and about Trump and Clinton, Shaw told the jurors. Those issues, she insisted, are not the point of the trial. “We are here because the FBI is our institution. It should not be used as a political tool for anyone. Not Republicans, not Democrats, not anyone.”

Shaw said Sussmann’s tip to the FBI “was all part of a bigger plan” by the Clinton campaign to plant stories in the press and spur the FBI to investigate Trump in the final days of the heated political fight.

“It was a plan to create an October surprise on the eve of the presidential election,” she said, adding the plan “largely succeeded.”

Sussmann has denied the charge. His lawyers insist he never meant to mislead the FBI. And they say a lie about who his clients were would be irrelevant, because the FBI already knew he worked for Democrats.

Sussmann’s lawyer, Michael Bosworth, told the jury on Tuesday that the case wasn’t about privilege, but long-term relationships that Sussmann had as a former Justice Department prosecutor.

Sussmann’s meeting with the FBI’s top lawyer, James Baker, was not what the Clinton campaign or Joffe wanted, Bosworth said. But Sussmann did it anyway, Bosworth said, because he felt the FBI deserved a heads-up that a news story on the alleged connections between the bank and the Trump Organization was likely to be published soon in the New York Times.

“Relationships matter, especially in the small world of national security lawyers,” Bosworth said. “Do you think Mr. Sussmann would throw his career away, his life away, to tell a lie to that guy?”

Bosworth ridiculed the argument by prosecutors that the FBI didn’t understand who Sussmann’s clients were, showing jurors internal FBI emails and reports that were “littered” with references to Sussmann as a lawyer for Democrats. He said any witnesses who claimed otherwise were being less than accurate.

“Judge the FBI by what they did, not what they’re saying now,” Bosworth told jurors.

Before the trial even began, U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper tried to tamp down the political overtones, telling one prospective juror: “We’re not here to re-litigate the 2016 election… Donald Trump is not on trial. Hillary Clinton is not on trial.”

But by its very nature, the case will delve into some of the still-debated issues of that campaign. The two-week trial will explore the often opaque world of opposition research, lawyers, and the role the FBI played in the election, as Trump and Clinton vied for the presidency, and federal agents pursued very different investigations surrounding each of them.

After opening statements, the first witness to the stand was David Martin, a cyber data expert testifying about the technical aspects of the data that Sussmann brought to the FBI.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

