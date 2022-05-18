Army officer who reported Trump probably faced retaliation, inquiry finds

Placeholder while article actions load

Army Col. Yevgeny Vindman, who along with his twin brother raised alarm about President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine, precipitating the first of two impeachments, suffered a “swift” reduction in responsibilities advising the White House and probably was punished for speaking out, according to the findings of an investigation released Wednesday.

The Defense Department inspector general’s office determined it is “more likely than not” that Vindman, an Army officer who in 2019 was assigned to the National Security Council, “was the subject of unfavorable personnel actions and that these were in reprisal for his protected communications” with superiors.

The subject of Vindman’s concern was a call in which Trump implored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to have the government in Kyiv open a corruption investigation of Trump political rival Joe Biden, who as vice president under President Barack Obama led much of the administration’s outreach to Ukraine and made numerous trips to meet with its leaders.

The inspector general’s office recommended no action be taken in Vindman’s case, noting that Army officials promoted him to his current rank last year and removed an unfavorable performance review that Trump administration officials had issued.

Vindman and his brother, Alexander Vindman, were among those dismissed from their jobs by national security adviser Robert O’Brien in February 2020 shortly after Trump’s first impeachment trial ended with a Senate acquittal. Trump stood accused of abusing his authority, by seeking to withhold military aid intended for Ukraine when Zelensky declined to direct an investigation of Biden, and then obstructing Congress’s efforts to investigate those claims.

The inspector general’s findings are a remarkable declaration that the Trump administration’s treatment of impeachment witnesses was inappropriate. A separate Army investigation cited in the watchdog’s report found that Trump officials who issued Yevgeny Vindman a harsh performance appraisal lacked objectivity, saying it “would be difficult to justify” their negative assessment.

Those officials included NSC attorneys John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis. Eisenberg, reached Wednesday, said that he was not sure he wanted to respond to the report. Ellis could not be reached for comment. O’Brien declined to sit for an interview with the inspector general’s investigators, the report says, and did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post on Wednesday.

Trump’s resentment toward the Vindman brothers may have prompted their dismissal, the inspector general found.

“President Trump specifically identified the Complainant with ire as he defended his telephone call to President Zelensky, and considering the Complainant’s close association with his twin brother and that both reported President Trump’s alleged misconduct, the Complainant’s communications could well have motivated any administration official to take action against him,” the report said.

Alexander Vindman, now retired from the Army, also was assigned to the NSC and listened in on the July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Zelensky to “do us a favor.” He reported the interaction to Eisenberg, drawing the ire of many Republicans who questioned his credentials, motivations and trustworthiness.

The brothers were born in the Soviet Union and emigrated to the United States as children. During the public impeachment hearings, Alexander Vindman appeared in his military uniform and read a statement in which he promised their father that he would “be fine for telling the truth,” something that would not have been the case in the Soviet Union.

Alice Crites and Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.

