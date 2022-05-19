Buffalo shooting suspect to appear in court on murder charges

Placeholder while article actions load

BUFFALO — Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 10 people at a supermarket here less than a week ago, is scheduled to appear Thursday before a judge who may be asked to decide whether he can remain in custody while an investigation continues.

Gendron will be in a courtroom for the second time since his arrest Saturday at a Tops supermarket about two miles from the courthouse in a largely Black neighborhood, one authorities say the alleged white supremacist targeted because of the hate he harbored for minorities, fueled by an obsession with conspiracy theories that proliferate on the Internet.

New York law gives a defendant the right to be indicted quickly on a felony arrest if he is in custody, generally within five days. If prosecutors give notice that a grand jury has already indicted Gendron, no hearing will be necessary. If not, a judge may have to hear evidence and decide whether Gendron can remain in the county lockup, where he has been held without bail since his arraignment hours after the shooting.

Gendron’s attorney could also waive the deadline. The next steps in the matter are expected to be disclosed at Thursday’s proceeding, which is set for 9:30 a.m. in front of Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah.

Advertisement

Gendron, who police say traveled three hours from his home in Conklin, N.Y., to target African Americans with his Bushmaster XM-15 rifle, is believed to have posted a screed online that revealed a paranoid obsession with minorities replacing White Americans.

He has pleaded not guilty to state murder charges, and the U.S. Justice Department is also investigating.

The shooting victims included elderly patrons and a retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard at the store. Authorities say the officer, Aaron Salter Jr., died trying to stop the rampage.

At the Gendron home in Conklin on Wednesday, days after the property in a quiet neighborhood of lush, sprawling lawns near Binghamton was searched by the FBI, no one answered the door. The driveway was empty except for a portable basketball hoop anchored by sandbags.

Advertisement

On the front porch was a round cement weight that appeared to be a remnant of Gendron’s pre-school days. The weight, which was holding down one corner of a mat, had a mold of a tiny right hand and a quarter-size heart etched next to the thumb. “PAYTON” and “2008” were impressed above and below the handprint.

At dismissal time at Susquehanna Valley High School, where Gendron graduated last year, students poured into a parking lot behind a long stretch of fencing adorned with the message “SV [HEART] BUFFALO,” visible to anyone passing through the center of the small town.

Nearby, at the Conklin Reliable Market, a roadside sign read: “Prayers for the People of Buffalo: United in Sorrow.” Gendron worked at the store from July to September 2021 and struck his co-workers as an introvert, said owner John Gage, who said he did not recall his former employee having any altercations with others in the store. Gendron gave his two-week notice without much discussion, Gage said, except a mention that he was quitting to go to school.

Gage said the Conklin community is tolerant — stressing that Gendron’s alleged racism does not reflect the feelings of most people in the town.

“I feel 100 percent … for the people who have gone through this,” the 53-year-old business owner said. “Our community and God is watching over them, and hopefully it will comfort them.”

GiftOutline Gift Article