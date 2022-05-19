Key witness in Sussmann trial recounts 2016 meeting

Placeholder while article actions load

The central witness against a well-connected lawyer accused of lying to the FBI during the 2016 presidential campaign insisted in court Thursday that accused attorney, Michael Sussmann, had made the claim that is at the heart of the case brought by Special Counsel John Durham. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I’m 100% confident that he said that in the meeting,” the witness, former FBI general counsel James Baker testified. “Michael’s a friend of mine and a colleague, and I believed it and trusted that the statement was truthful.”

Sussmann has been charged by Durham with lying to the FBI when he brought Baker data and allegations that the Trump Organization had been conducting secret electronic communications with Alfa Bank, a Russia-based bank with ties to the Kremlin. Sussmann allegedly said he was not acting on behalf of any client — and Baker testified on the witness stand that Sussman said exactly that.

Prosecutors say internal emails and billing records show Sussmann was acting on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign and a technology executive — an allegation that, if true, would suggest he lied to the FBI. Sussmann has denied the charge.

Sussmann’s trial is a major public and legal test of the three years of work Durham has done probing for possible wrongdoing by the FBI and other agencies that searched for potential connections between Trump and Russia in 2016.

Trump and his defenders have insisted the Sussmann case shows the then-Republican nominee was mistreated. But in the wake of heated congressional hearings and criticism from conservative news outlets and on social media, Baker and many other former officials who handled those investigations insist they are the ones who have been unfairly hounded.

Baker’s account of his conversation with Sussman is central to Durham’s case, because he is the only direct witness to the alleged lie. To convict Sussmann, however, the special counsel must prove not only that he lied, but also that the lie was relevant to the FBI’s work.

On the witness stand, Baker was adamant that Sussmann explicitly claimed, at the beginning of the Sept. 19, 2016 meeting, that he was not there on behalf of any client. And, for the second time in two days, Baker read a text message from Sussmann setting up the meeting in which the lawyer said he was coming to see Baker “on my own – not on behalf of a client or company.”

Baker’s testimony also highlighted the tense crosscurrents of politics, FBI investigations, and press coverage of the 2016 presidential race.

Under questioning from Assistant Special Counsel Andrew DeFilippis, Baker described not just how FBI agents investigated the computer allegations, but how Baker also met with reporters from the New York Times and asked them to wait to publish a story about the allegations until the FBI could investigate further. Baker said that after initially being told the article would run in a matter of days, he was told the reporters had more work to do before publishing.

As Baker testified against his friend and colleague, Sussmann sat back from the defense table, quietly writing notes in a pad on his lap.

Durham was appointed during the Trump administration to investigate allegations of possible wrongdoing by federal agents who probed the 2016 Trump campaign. A longtime federal prosecutor, Durham had previously investigated Baker in an unrelated leak investigation in which no charges were ever filed.

Prosecutors have argued that Sussmann, acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign, was trying to carry out a three-part strategy of looking for derogatory information about Trump, leaking the information and getting the FBI to investigate it.

Baker said he treated the information from Sussmann as a “very urgent” matter, partly because of the nature of the allegations — that a presidential candidate might be secretly communicating with a foreign adversary — and partly because Sussmann told him that a news organization — he later learned it was the Times — was supposedly days away from writing a story about the issue.

Baker said that possibility made it all the more important for the FBI to figure out if the allegations were true, because a news story might cause the secret communications channel to disappear.

He said he immediately turned the information over to a counterintelligence agent at the bureau.

“I hated having it on my desk, because it was evidence of a crime potentially, and it was certainly foreign intelligence material,” Baker testified. “Being a lawyer and not an agent, I didn’t want to have this material any longer than I had to.”

FBI agents ultimately decided the data did not show a secret computer link between Trump’s company and Russia.

Speaking in the careful cadence of a longtime former national security lawyer, Baker described how the FBI’s role in the 2016 election spawned a series of follow up investigations of the investigators, including by members of Congress who supported Trump and questioned Baker at length in 2018 about Sussmann and other subjects.

“It was terrible. It sucked on multiple levels,” Baker said. “Sitting in the room, being questioned the way I was being questioned, as a citizen of the United States...”

Baker told jurors he found the experience “upsetting and appalling.” He said he and his colleagues had been “pilloried” in the public, falsely accused of treason and coup plotting, when the FBI had tried to investigate allegations of a candidate conspiring with a foreign adversary.

“All of this was an extremely traumatic experience,” said Baker, who first took the stand late Wednesday and insisted he was not “out to get” Sussmann, but had provided testimony and evidence when asked.

Baker was still being questioned by prosecutors when the trial took a lunch break Thursday. Defense lawyers are expected to question him later in the day.

