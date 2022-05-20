Justice Dept. to unveil new efforts to bolster hate-crime reporting

Placeholder while article actions load

With the nation still reeling from a racist mass shooting in Buffalo, Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday will welcome Black and Asian American community leaders to the Justice Department to shine a spotlight on new federal efforts to bolster hate-crime reporting. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Garland launched an internal review last year to develop new policies and his announcement represents some of the results, officials said. He is set to unveil new guidelines to help local jurisdictions, including police and community leaders, raise awareness of hate incidents, particularly those that target Asian Americans and others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The attorney general also will announce $10 million in new grant funding to help states establish new reporting hotlines and assist police agencies with sending data to the federal government, officials said.

“Throughout our history, and to this day, hate crimes have a singular impact because of the terror and fear they inflict on entire communities,” Garland said in a statement. “No one in this country should have to fear the threat of hate-fueled violence. The Justice Department will continue to use every resource at its disposal to confront unlawful acts of hate, and to hold accountable those who perpetrate them.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, whose department has been working with Justice officials on the new guidelines, will join Garland for the announcement, officials said.

The event coincides with the first anniversary of Congress’s approval of a pair of bills — the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act and the Jabara-Heyer No Hate Act — that aimed to bring more resources to the federal government’s efforts to combat hate crimes, including working with state and local law enforcement agencies. The latter bill was named after Khalid Jabara, a Lebanese immigrant killed by a neighbor in Oklahoma in 2016, and Heather Heyer, a counterprotester who was killed during a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. Members of their families are set to appear with Garland, Justice officials said.

At the event, Garland also will introduce Ana Paula Noguez Mercado, a community advocate and interpreter, as the Justice Department’s first language access coordinator to help provide information on hate-crimes reporting to immigrant communities. She will be based in the reestablished Office for Access to Justice, which Garland restored after it was shuttered during the Trump administration. On Wednesday, he named Rachel Rossi, who had been working as the Justice’s hate-crimes response coordinator, to lead that office.

“Hate crimes have a unique impact because of the terror they inflict on entire communities,” a senior Justice Department official told reporters in a background call Thursday, speaking on the condition of anonymity to offer a preview of the event.

The event was planned before the mass shooting that killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket Saturday. Police have charged Payton Gendron, 18, a White man, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. The Justice Department is also pursuing a federal hate-crimes investigation.

Hate crimes have been rising across the country for the past several years, according to statistics compiled by the FBI. Last fall, the agency reported a total of 8,305 hate crimes, the most since 2001 and third-highest since the federal government began tracking such data nearly three decades ago.

Yet activist groups said the FBI statistics represent a major undercount due to inconsistent reporting standards, a lack of training for local police and a fear of contacting authorities in some marginalized communities.

Stop AAPI Hate, a group formed to track attacks on Asian Americans during the pandemic, tallied more than 11,000 self-reported incidents from March 2020 through March 2022. Of those, 63 percent consisted of verbal harassment, the organization said, with physical assaults making up 16 percent.

The federal government’s ability to prosecute bias-motivated cases is limited, however. Since January 2021, the Justice Department has charged more than 40 defendants with federal hate crimes and obtained convictions of at least 35 of them, officials said.

During a visit to Los Angeles last month, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, an Indian American, told community advocates that curbing hate incidents is personal for her. She recalled a group of men targeting her family with derogatory terms for South Asians while they were at a McDonald’s in England, where she lived as a child.

Gupta said the experience — one of her earliest memories, when she was just 4 years old — left her feeling embarrassed and as though she did not belong in the country.

She said one goal of the Justice Department’s efforts was to break down silos between government agencies, particularly with Health and Human Services, and work collaboratively to try to prevent hate incidents.

