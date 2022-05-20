Federal judge in Louisiana blocks Biden administration from ending Title 42

Placeholder while article actions load

A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday prevented the Biden administration from reopening the borders to migrants and asylum seekers, a position backed by 24 states pressing concerns about the costs of illegal immigration and the spread of covid-19. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. Judge Robert Summerhays issued a preliminary injunction, siding with states that argued the expected border influx would impose costs on them for services such as health care and education.

“These costs are not recoverable,” the judge wrote. “The Plaintiff States thus satisfy the irreparable harm requirement for a preliminary injunction.”

He said the government could have considered the states’ concerns and perhaps devised an alternative to a “blanket” order that ended Title 42.

The nationwide preliminary injunction is a blow to Biden’s promise to reopen the borders and means that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is expected to continue expelling migrants as the lawsuit makes its way through the courts. But the ruling also offers the White House a respite from border-related political pressures ahead of the November congressional elections, when Democrats risk losing their narrow hold on the House and the Senate.

Advertisement

The ruling delivered a victory to Republican attorneys general who had sued to block the Biden administration from reversing the Trump administration policy.

Title 42 is shorthand for the emergency public health order the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention originally issued in March 2020 to swiftly expel unauthorized migrants from the U.S. even as then-President Donald Trump downplayed the virus ravaging the United States. Biden rejected Trump’s anti-immigration agenda, but his administration maintained Title 42 for so long he ended up expelling migrants more times than his predecessor.

Nearly 2 million migrants have been expelled under the Title 42 order since it began, federal records show, fewer than half a million under Trump. The order applies to migrants attempting to enter the United States illegally from Canada and Mexico.

Advertisement

The CDC decided to lift the emergency public health order on April 1 after growing calls from Democratic leaders and skepticism that it served any public health purpose, especially in GOP-heavy states where opposition to mask mandates and vaccines allowed the virus to spread easily.

Republican attorneys general from more than 20 states led by Louisiana, Missouri and Arizona, quickly sued the CDC to halt the order from taking effect Monday, and said in court records that it was “the only safety valve preventing this Administration’s already disastrous border control policies from descending into an unmitigated catastrophe.”

The states said that they would be harmed by having to incur the costs of migrants’ health care and education and noted that several Democratic senators such as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire agreed the policy should remain in place.

Advertisement

Summerhays, who last month issued a temporary restraining order instructing the Biden administration to avoid winding down Title 42 until he could issue a decision, presided over a hearing a week ago where both sides laid out their cases.

Arizona Deputy Solicitor General Drew Ensign said at that hearing that revoking Title 42 would place financial burdens on the states that the CDC did not consider, such as increased health care, law enforcement and education costs.

Ensign said that with more immigration comes more drug trafficking, but Summerhays said his assumption “seems highly speculative.” Summerhays also questioned Ensign’s assertion that increased border crossings lead to higher criminal justice spending.

Other than financial harm, the states’ argued that because the CDC did not give the states an opportunity to comment on its decision before issuing an order, Summerhays should issue an injunction to stop it. The Administrative Procedure Act says agencies must allow for public comment on orders such as Title 42, with some exceptions for time and urgent matters.

Advertisement

“They regard the pandemic as an all-purpose, get-out-of-comment-free card that can be used for any and all covid regulation and that’s simply not the case, Ensign said.

But federal officials said the availability of vaccines, medical treatments and safety equipment had made it possible to restore normal operations and that they had a plan that would better manage it.

Expelling migrants simply created a revolving door on the border, officials said, sending migrants back to crime-ridden border cities in Mexico to try to enter the United States again. Officials said they planned to process asylum seekers and quickly deport or criminally prosecute other migrants who entered the United States illegally, a system they said worked smoothly before Trump shut down the border.

For instance, nearly 30 percent of migrants the U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended since Trump imposed the Title 42 order in fiscal 2020 had previously attempted to cross illegally, a recidivism rate that is much higher than in 2016, the last year of the Obama administration, when it was 12 percent.

Advertisement

Title 42 “is disrupting of the processing of immigration laws that Congress enacted,” Justice Department attorney Jean Lin said during the May 13 hearing. She said legislators never intended for a rarely-used emergency health provision such as Title 42 to turn into an immigration policy, and said the order "should terminate as soon as practicable.”

Officials are currently making 7,000 to 8,000 border arrests per day but DHS had estimated the numbers could spike as high as 18,000 after Title 42 order was lifted. CBP has made more than 1.47 million immigration arrests during the first seven months of fiscal year 2022, which began in October, and about 87 percent of the arrests occurred on the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBP is expected to surpass last year’s record 1.73 million arrests on the southwest border; part of nearly 2 million arrests nationwide.

Advertisement

Advocates for immigrants say migrants are fleeing harm or pandemic-ravaged economies and should be allowed into the country to plead their cases, especially at a time when many states are experiencing labor shortages.

In one court filing, a migrant family from El Salvador turned away under Title 42 said they fled death threats from gang members and have been waiting for months in northern Mexico to seek asylum, even though they have U.S. citizen relatives in California waiting to welcome them.

“I am very sad and frustrated because all we want is to seek protection for our family,” Alicia De Los Angeles Duran Raymundo, 23, from Cuscatlan in El Salvador, Kevin De León, her partner, and her 6-year-old daughter, said in an affidavit. “We are not safe in our country or in Mexico.”

Other judges have found that applying Title 42 unlawfully restricts access to asylum laws – or that there is no evidence that it prevents the spread of coronavirus. Judge Emmet G. Sullivan in the District of Columbia ruled in separate lawsuits that it was unlawful to expel unaccompanied minors and migrant families.

Advertisement

His decisions were later overturned, but the D.C. appeals court ruling in the family case said in a unanimous decision in March that the Biden administration could expel migrant families but not to countries where they may face persecution, citing “stomach-churning evidence” that the government has sent people to countries where they could be harmed. That appeals court decision had been stayed until Title 42 was scheduled to lift on Monday, and requires the Department of Homeland Security to screen migrant families to determine if they have a legally protected fear of persecution before sending them home.

Judge Justin Walker, a Trump appointee who wrote the decision for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, also noted that there was no proof that the CDC order prevented covid.

“But from a public health perspective, based on the limited record before us, it’s far from clear that the CDC’s order serves any purpose,” Walker wrote.

Caroline Savoie contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article