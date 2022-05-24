Bases named for Confederates should honor women, minorities instead, panel says

Placeholder while article actions load

A panel established by Congress has submitted its recommendations to rename nine Army installations honoring Confederate military officers, bringing the Defense Department a step closer to stripping the rebel monikers from some of its most prominent bases. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The installations, all built in the Jim Crow era in the early 20th century through World War II, were constructed in former Confederate states and often named with input from regional leaders and groups who sympathized with the rebel cause. Efforts to rename the bases intensified in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, which reignited a fierce debate over the nation’s identity and its history of racism.

The names recommended by the commission include women and other minorities, a striking departure from the decades-long practice of naming military installations for white men.

The panel, composed of former military leaders, recommended that Fort Hood in Texas, named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, be renamed Fort Cavazos for Richard Cavazos, the Army’s first Hispanic brigadier general and a Texas native who later commanded III Corps based at Fort Hood.

Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia, also named after a Confederate officer, could become Fort Walker after Mary Edwards Walker, a surgeon during the Civil War and the only woman to receive the Medal of Honor. She served on battlefields in the commonwealth and was later imprisoned in Richmond during the war.

The commission also took opportunities to recognize military spouses, recommending that Fort Benning, named after an enslaver and Confederate general, to be renamed Fort Moore for Hal Moore and his wife, Julia. Moore received the Distinguished Service Cross for action in Vietnam and later co-wrote the book “We Were Soldiers Once … And Young.” Julia Moore played an instrumental role in changing the way the Army notified families of soldiers killed in combat.

The full list of recommendations:

Fort AP Hill, Va., to Fort Walker, for Dr. Mary Edwards Walker.

Fort Benning, Ga., to Fort Moore, after Hal and Julia Moore.

Fort Bragg, N.C., to Fort Liberty.

Fort Gordon, Ga., to Fort Eisenhower, for President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Fort Hood, Tex., to Fort Cavazos, for Richard Cavazos.

Fort Lee, Va., to Fort Gregg-Adams, for Arthur Gregg and Charity Adams.

Fort Pickett, Va., to Fort Barfoot, Van Barfoot.

Fort Polk, La., to Fort Johnson for William Henry Johnson.

Fort Rucker, Ala., to Fort Novosel, for Michael Novosel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

