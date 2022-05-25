Biden envoy makes the case for Iran nuclear deal as prospects fade

Placeholder while article actions load

Prospects for a successful conclusion of negotiations with Iran over a revived nuclear deal are “at best, tenuous,” the Biden administration’s chief envoy to the talks planned to tell Congress Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In prepared testimony for delivery to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, negotiator Robert Malley said that “as I speak to you today, we do not have a deal with Iran,” and the administration will continue to reject what it considers unreasonable demands from the Tehran government.

More than a year after the talks started, with the United States negotiating indirectly with Iran through the three European parties to the original 2015 deal — Britain, Germany and France — most issues have been settled. Under the terms of a new agreement, Iran would return to the restrictions on the size and scope of its nuclear program, and the United States would lift “nuclear-related” sanctions against it.

But negotiations stopped short of the finish line, according to U.S. and European officials, when Iran demanded that the United States also lift its designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian military, as a foreign terrorist organization. The designation was made by the Trump administration in 2019 as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran a year after it withdrew the United States from the agreement.

The Biden administration has not announced a decision in response to the Iranian demand. But Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a series of statements on Twitter Tuesday, said that President Biden had confirmed to him in a telephone call late last month that he would “keep … the IRGC” on the list, “which is where it belongs.”

In a tweet, Bennett thanked Biden “for this principled decision, and for being a true friend of Israel.”

Since the last round of talks was held in March in Vienna, the European partners and the European Union, which serves as coordinator for the negotiations, have traveled back and forth between Tehran and Washington trying to fashion a way out of the stalemate. Chief E.U. negotiator Enrique Mora and the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, both issued positive statements after visits to the Iranian capital this month.

“We hope there will be an agreement between the parties to the nuclear agreement,” the emir said at a Friday news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Both Qatar and Oman, which maintain good relations with both Iran and the United States, have also tried to mediate.

Russia and China, who are also original signers of the deal, have said they support its revival.

In his lengthy prepared statement, Malley acknowledged that there are “strongly held competing views” in Congress about the deal. Last month, a bipartisan supermajority of the Senate passed a nonbinding resolution insisting there be no delisting of the IRGC, and that any nuclear deal also address Iranian support for terrorism in the region.

Repeating familiar administration talking points, Malley said that the negotiations were always limited to Iran’s nuclear program, with the hope that an agreement would lead to further discussions about Iran’s other activities, including terrorism, support for proxy forces in the region and development of ballistic missiles.

“To the extent that there is a disagreement in this room,” he told lawmakers, “it boils down to this: are we better off reviving the nuclear deal and, in parallel, using all other tools at our disposal — diplomatic, economic and otherwise — to address Iran’s destabilizing policies? Or are we better off getting rid of the deal and banking on a policy of pressure alone to get Iran to accept more onerous nuclear constraints and curb its aggressive parties.”

When it canceled U.S. participation and imposed harsh sanctions it said would force Iran to stem its nuclear activities, the Trump administration said it would negotiate a better deal. But that never happened, and Iran gradually moved past the restrictions the deal imposed on how close it could come to producing enough enriched uranium to fuel a nuclear weapon. Some of the strict international verification that was also part of the original agreement was also sidestepped.

“We have gone through several years of a real-life experiment in the very policy approach critics of the JCPOA advocated: a so-called maximum pressure policy, designed to strangle revenue for the Iranian regime, in hopes of getting Iran to accept far greater nuclear restrictions and engage in far less aggressive behavior,” Malley said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the agreement is officially known.

“Many of us strongly disagreed with this policy at the time, but we could of course not prove that it would fail. That was then. This is now. Then we predicted, now we know.”

Malley’s testimony is due to be followed by that of Mark Dubowitz of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a leading critic of U.S. reentry into the nuclear deal. In his own prepared remarks, Dubowitz said that reinstated sunset clauses in the original agreement — to be retained in a revived deal — would lift many of the nuclear restrictions it imposes on Iran within a handful of years, and the removal of nuclear-related sanctions would provide Iran with hundreds of billions of dollars to expand its terrorist activities.

