Russian aggression can’t distract from China threat, Blinken to say

Placeholder while article actions load

The United States must remain focused on the economic and military threat posed by China despite the challenges presented by Russia and other top adversaries, Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to declare Thursday in a long-awaited address on U.S.-China policy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Biden administration has singled out China as the “biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century,” but Russia’s three-month war in Ukraine has consumed the White House’s time and attention as the death toll climbs and the fighting sends energy prices and inflation soaring.

Blinken’s address, the culmination of months of internal deliberations over how to approach Beijing, aims to prioritize the China challenge across the spate of global threats facing Washington.

“As we and our partners around the world rally in unprecedented ways to respond to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s aggression against Ukraine, we wanted to make clear that our unwavering focus on the Indo-Pacific and the [People’s Republic of China] challenge remains,” said a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer a preview of Blinken’s remarks.

Advertisement

From the Bush administration onward, U.S. presidents have sought to reorient American foreign and defense policy toward Asia, home to many of the world’s fastest-growing economies. But geopolitical events in Europe and the Middle East have presented myriad distractions.

U.S. officials say Biden is bent on preventing that cycle from continuing into his presidency.

“Since the onset of this crisis in Ukraine, the president has been determined not to allow it to undercut our efforts elsewhere,” the official said. “In fact, he wanted to make sure our response to Putin left us and our allies and partners in a stronger position to stand up to the challenge to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.”

Blinken’s speech at George Washington University was originally intended to be delivered before Biden’s first trip to Asia last week, but it was postponed after the secretary of state tested positive for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

During the president’s trip, he announced the outline of a new trade framework that is meant to counter China’s growing influence and strengthen the United States’ economic ties with Indo-Pacific nations including Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and other countries that account for 40 percent of global gross domestic product.

On his visit to Japan, Biden infuriated Beijing when he told a reporter “yes” when asked if the United States would intervene “militarily” should China attack Taiwan — remarks that contradicted Washington’s decades-long policy of “strategic ambiguity” that avoided extending an explicit security guarantee to the island.

Blinken plans to declare that U.S. policy regarding the defense of Taiwan has not changed, a second senior administration official said.

Advertisement

“He will reiterate that the United States remains committed to our one-China policy,” the official said.

China rebuked Biden’s initial remarks, and on Monday Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned that Beijing would “take firm actions to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests.”

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has threatened to retake the island by force if necessary. Since the United States established diplomatic relations with China in 1979, Washington has gradually provided an increasing supply of military equipment to Taipei while refraining from explicitly telegraphing what it would do in the event China tried to retake the island.

Blinken is also expected to discuss his “profound concerns” about China’s human rights practices, including what the Biden administration considers a campaign of “genocide and crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang — a western province in China where Beijing is conducting a campaign of mass detention and sterilization of Uyghur and other ethnic minorities.

Advertisement

“He’ll talk about how we are aligning our advocacy efforts with our partners,” a third administration official said.

Blinken’s speech is also expected to lay out the three key pillars of the Biden administration’s China policy: investing in American competitiveness and innovation; aligning U.S. efforts with U.S. partners and allies; and competing with Beijing “to defend our interests and advance our vision for the future,” said the third administration official.

Although the speech is likely to be closely watched by foreign governments around the world as a road map for how Washington will engage the world’s second-largest economy, it is not expected to unveil new policies.

GiftOutline Gift Article