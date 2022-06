Milley visits Sweden in show of support for NATO bid

War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Ukraine has managed to reclaim about 20 percent of the city of Severodonetsk, its last major foothold in Luhansk, the province’s governor Serhiy Haidai said late Friday. Britain forecast earlier in the day that the entire region, which is mostly controlled by Russia, could fall within two weeks. But Haidai struck a bullish note and called that timeline “completely unrealistic,” even as Moscow reportedly rushes more troops to the key eastern city.

The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.

The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.

