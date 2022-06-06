U.S. investigates if service member staged an insider attack in Syria

Placeholder while article actions load

The U.S. military is investigating whether an attack at a base in Syria was conducted by an American service member, defense officials said Monday. Military officials initially said the April 7 incident, which wounded four U.S. troops, was a result of indirect fire on the facility known as Green Village in eastern Syria, indicating they believed it to be a mortar or rocket strike. A week later, officials clarified that statement, describing the attack instead as a “deliberate placement of explosive charges by an unidentified individual(s) at an ammunition holding area and shower facility.”

“A possible suspect, a U.S. service member, has been identified,” the Pentagon said in a statement, adding that Army and Air Force criminal investigators have launched a joint investigation. “At this point, these are just allegations, all suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless convicted in a court of law.”

The statement offered no further details, including whether anyone had been taken into custody.

CNN first reported Monday that the potential suspect is an American service member.

The explosions took place in the middle of the night, with a security camera capturing footage of a figure moving quickly nearby, officials told the network.

The explosives used were “not insignificant,” with more power than a hand grenade, officials told CNN. The M67 hand grenade contains 6.5 ounces of explosives.

It is unclear how U.S. officials erred when they initially assessed that the attacks were caused by indirect fire. Such weapons typically produce unique debris and shrapnel patterns after falling through the air. U.S. forces in Syria, including those who operate from Green Village, occasionally come under indirect fire from militia groups believed to be supported by Iran.

The four U.S. service members wounded in the strike were treated for possible traumatic brain injuries and other physical wounds the military characterized as minor.

Fewer than 1,000 U.S. troops are in Syria, principally to advise local partner forces.

