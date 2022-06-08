Ukraine defenders cling to key battleground city of Severodonetsk

Placeholder while article actions load

Ukrainian forces remain locked in a brutal fight to maintain territory in the city of Severodonetsk, a key battleground in the Kremlin’s bid to capture Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, as Kyiv and Moscow continue to spar over a U.N.-backed proposal to avert worsening global food shortages by securing safe corridors for millions of tons of Ukrainian grain.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai on Wednesday said Ukrainian troops were facing an onslaught of Russian shelling that is targeting Ukrainian-held supply lines in Severodonetsk, the largest city in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, where Moscow claims it now controls 97 percent of the territory.

“Fierce battles are taking place … Our defenders are fighting for every inch of the city,” said Haidai, who acknowledged that Ukrainian troops may need to “withdraw to stronger positions.”

Local officials have confirmed that Russian forces have captured most residential areas in the city as part of their advance, but Britain’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday reported that Ukrainian defenses “are holding” and said neither side has gained much ground over the past day.

Severodonetsk would be a significant symbolic win for Moscow, which claims it has recently restored rail and road links to the annexed Crimean peninsula via freshly captured Ukrainian cities, consolidating its gains in the country’s south.

Turkish and Russian foreign ministers met in Ankara on Wednesday for “substantial” talks on a U.N.-backed proposal for secure safe shipping lanes, designed to facilitate exports of some 20 million tons of grain trapped by a Russian blockade of the Black Sea ports.

The blockade has raised alarms over a potential global food shortage that could lead to famine in developing countries if shipments aren’t able to leave the ports, some of which have been littered with defensive Ukrainian mines and are under fire from Russian land and sea units.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said following the meeting that the proposal — which reportedly includes a plan for Turkey to assist in demining the Ukrainian ports and escorting commercial vessels — was “reasonable.” He also said it’s “entirely legitimate” for Russia to request relief from sanctions on its own exports as part of any deal. No immediate agreements have come of the talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday blamed Ukraine for the impasse and said Russia was willing to provide security guarantees if Kyiv agreed to remove mines from its Black Sea ports or “ensure passage through the minefields, as our Turkish friends are telling us.”

Lavrov denied the current global food shortage was linked to the war in Ukraine, while European Union leaders railed against what they say are Russian efforts to weaponize food supplies since the invasion began. Speaking in the European parliament on Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Union’s executive branch, said the blockade on Ukrainian grain was “a cold, callous and calculated siege by Putin on some of the world’s most vulnerable countries.”

Ukraine has made urgent calls for a deal on the shipping lanes, but remains wary of the U.N. proposal, which it says could allow Russia to exploit safe zones to carry out strategic attacks on southern cities, including Odessa, which is still under Ukrainian control.

The White House announced on Wednesday that President Biden will travel to Europe for Group of Seven and NATO summits later this month where he will meet with global leaders to discuss further efforts so support Ukraine, as well as the food and energy crisis caused by the conflict.

Foreign fighters from Britain and Morocco who joined the war in Ukraine against Russia have gone on trial this week, according to Russian media.

Two British men, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as a Moroccan identified as Brahim Saadoun, appear in a courtroom behind bars in footage on the Belarusian outlet Nexta. They were asked whether they had any objections to their indictments, and all answered no before taking a seat.

The men are accused of acting as mercenaries, according to Nexta. The trial is taking place in a pro-Russian separatist region of Donetsk, under the control of the prosecutor general’s office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Nuclear radiation detectors are back up and running at the Chernobyl site for the first time since the war began, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said.

“Dozens” of radiation detectors “are once again transmitting data,” after teams “succeeded in reviving a vital information link that was cut at the start of the conflict more than 100 days ago,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement Tuesday.

The detectors were set up after the 1986 nuclear disaster at Chernobyl to monitor radiation levels around the defunct plant in northern Ukraine.

The radiation monitoring network in the area stopped functioning on Feb. 24, the first day of Russia’s invasion after its troops occupied the Chernobyl site, the IAEA said. Russian forces held the Chernobyl zone for five weeks before withdrawing at the end of March amid an international outcry and fears of another nuclear disaster.

Kareem Fahim and Zeynep Karatas in Istanbul, Amy Cheng and Andrew Jeong in Seoul, Adela Suliman in London, Lateshia Beachum in Washington and Mary Ilyushina in Riga contributed to this report.

