Jan. 6 hearing live updates House committee holds prime-time session on Capitol riot

On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob violently broke into the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the presidential election results. The events of that day and what led up to it will be in the spotlight as the House select committee investigating the insurrection kicks off the public phase of its work with a prime-time hearing. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)
June 9, 2022
The bipartisan House select committee examining former president Donald Trump’s drive to stay in power — and the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, that marked its climax — holds the first in a series of public hearings at 8 p.m.

For a year, the committee labored in secret, conducting 1,000 interviews and gathering 140,000 documents. Tonight’s hearing will begin to bring the panel’s findings to audiences in prime time. Committee members say the sessions will underscore for the American public how Trump led a multipronged effort to subvert the 2020 election.

The initial hearing will focus on the violence unleashed on Jan. 6, the day Congress met to certify the results of the electoral college. It will feature live testimony from documentary filmmaker Nick Quested — who was embedded with a right-wing extremist group, the Proud Boys, during the attack — and from Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who was injured when the pro-Trump rioters stormed past barricades and breached the Capitol building.

