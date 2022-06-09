Jan. 6 hearing live updates House committee holds prime-time session on Capitol riot

How much responsibility does Trump bear for the violence? Some members of the committee have hinted that they aim to prove Trump’s culpability for the events of Jan. 6. To build the case that he committed a crime — namely, that he broke federal law by trying to stop lawmakers from certifying Biden’s win — the committee would need to demonstrate that Trump and his allies specifically planned to disrupt the congressional counting of electoral votes. It will be key to explain why he made no effort to tell the rioters to leave for 187 minutes as the attack unfolded. But the committee has debated internally whether to go so far as to accuse him of a crime.

How did Trump and Co. use the levers of government to try to keep him in power? The lawmakers on the committee have taken the extraordinarily aggressive step of subpoenaing their colleagues to learn about Trump’s actions that day, and whether he tried to sway lawmakers into complying. It’s unclear whether they will comply and testify. The committee also will delve into efforts to put forward alternate slates of electors who would vote for Trump.

How did so many people believe Trump’s false claims of fraud? The committee is The committee is interested in unraveling the origins of this mass radicalization.

What is the connection between lawmakers’ actions and civilians’ violence? The committee wants to know if there’s evidence that the violence was inspired by — or even coordinated by — government officials (or Trump himself).

How was the Capitol so vulnerable? The Capitol is supposed to be one of the safest complexes in the United States, but that illusion collapsed the day of the attack.