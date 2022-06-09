Jan. 6 hearing live updates House committee holds prime-time session on Capitol riot

The bipartisan House select committee examining former president Donald Trump’s drive to stay in power — and the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, that marked its climax — holds the first in a series of public hearings at 8 p.m.
The initial hearing will focus on the violence unleashed on Jan. 6, the day Congress met to certify the results of the electoral college. It will feature live testimony from documentary filmmaker Nick Quested — who was embedded with a right-wing extremist group, the Proud Boys, during the attack — and from Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who was injured when the pro-Trump rioters stormed past barricades and breached the Capitol building.
In prebuttal to hearings, GOP tries to cast Jan. 6 committee as 'illegitimate'
Hours before the launch of the first public hearing from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, House GOP leadership tried once again to discredit the committee as illegitimate and politically motivated.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spent much of a Thursday news conference with GOP leadership attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and calling the select committee “the least legitimate committee in American history.” McCarthy last year first opposed a bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6, then pulled all GOP nominees for a bipartisan committee after Pelosi blocked two of McCarthy’s picks, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.).
McCarthy repeatedly brought up Banks and Jordan on Thursday, arguing that their absence from the committee showed that Democrats were not interested in working across the aisle to unearth facts about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. He did not mention that Republican Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) are part of the Jan. 6 committee. Cheney is the committee’s vice chair.
When a reporter asked the GOP House leaders for a show of hands on who planned to watch the prime-time hearing Thursday night, only Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) raised his hand.
McCarthy also refused to acknowledge that the 2020 election was not stolen and that Biden was elected legitimately, only saying that Biden is the president. When asked whether he thought it was accurate to describe what happened on Jan. 6 as an “insurrection,” McCarthy simply said what happened that day was wrong.
There has been no evidence to support former president Donald Trump’s baseless claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election.
Biden says Americans will hear new details about Jan. 6 attacks
LOS ANGELES — President Biden said the Jan. 6. committee hearings beginning Thursday evening will help viewers understand the ultimate goal of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol not long before his inauguration last year.
“I think it’s a clear and flagrant violation of the Constitution,” he said of the attack, which resulted in five deaths and left hundreds of law enforcement personnel injured.
The rioters were “trying to turn around the results of the election,” the president added during comments to the media as he met with Canada’s prime minister at the Summit of the Americas here in Los Angeles. “A lot of Americans are going to see for the first time some of the details.”
The first hearing will be shown on most major networks and cable news channels except for Fox News, which regularly features hosts and guests who play down the attempts of the insurrectionists to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Scott reported from Washington.
Who is Caroline Edwards?
U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards will be among the first to testify in the Jan. 6 hearings when she takes the stand Thursday night.
Edwards was the first law enforcement officer injured by the pro-Trump mob during the attack. She suffered a traumatic brain injury.
As the committee said in a statement, Edwards was patrolling the Capitol’s West Plaza when the riot began and successfully “prevented many rioters from entering the Capitol building.” Edwards, who graduated with honors from the University of Georgia, became a law enforcement officer in 2017 after leaving a career in public relations.
“Since January 6th, her injuries have prevented her from returning to her previous assignment as a member of the USCP First Responder Unit,” the committee said in their statement. “She looks forward to returning to that duty this year after being physically cleared.”
These are 6 questions the committee hopes to answer about the attack
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has spent nearly a year working on its case, holding nearly 1,000 interviews — including with former president Donald Trump’s family members and some of his closest advisers.
All that work brings us to the first of the committee’s public hearings Thursday, in which the panel will share its findings and lay out a better-defined picture of what happened Jan. 6, 2021.
Amber Phillips has outlined six questions the committee expects to answer about the attack:
- How much responsibility does Trump bear for the violence? Some members of the committee have hinted that they aim to prove Trump’s culpability for the events of Jan. 6. To build the case that he committed a crime — namely, that he broke federal law by trying to stop lawmakers from certifying Biden’s win — the committee would need to demonstrate that Trump and his allies specifically planned to disrupt the congressional counting of electoral votes. It will be key to explain why he made no effort to tell the rioters to leave for 187 minutes as the attack unfolded. But the committee has debated internally whether to go so far as to accuse him of a crime.
- How did Trump and Co. use the levers of government to try to keep him in power? The lawmakers on the committee have taken the extraordinarily aggressive step of subpoenaing their colleagues to learn about Trump’s actions that day, and whether he tried to sway lawmakers into complying. It’s unclear whether they will comply and testify. The committee also will delve into efforts to put forward alternate slates of electors who would vote for Trump.
- How did so many people believe Trump’s false claims of fraud? The committee is interested in unraveling the origins of this mass radicalization.
- What is the connection between lawmakers’ actions and civilians’ violence? The committee wants to know if there’s evidence that the violence was inspired by — or even coordinated by — government officials (or Trump himself).
- How was the Capitol so vulnerable? The Capitol is supposed to be one of the safest complexes in the United States, but that illusion collapsed the day of the attack.
- What should be done to prevent a similar attack? The committee, in the end, wants to come up with policy prescriptions to prevent a crisis of this magnitude from happening again.

Who is Nick Quested?
Nick Quested, a British filmmaker, will be among the first witnesses to testify during the Jan. 6 hearings later Thursday.
Quested recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group on the day of the attack, filming them storming the Capitol. He was, at the time, working on a documentary on the group. He was with members of the group as they marched to the Capitol after President Donald Trump delivered a speech at a rally in the Ellipse, and Quested was also with them as they broke through Capitol barriers and into the building.
According to the committee, Quested, along with his crew, “documented the movements around the Capitol that morning, the first moments of violence against U.S. Capitol Police, and the chaos that ensued.”
Quested, Politico reported, also captured a key meeting between leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, another right-wing militia group, on Jan. 5. He turned in footage from this meeting to the Jan. 6 committee and the Justice Department in support of their investigations into the riot, providing insight into how the groups helped drive the Capitol breach.
The Jan. 6 insurrection
The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.
Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6.
Charges: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants have been charged with seditious conspiracy, joining Oathkeepers leader Stewart Rhodes and about two dozen associates in being indicted for their participation in the Capitol attack. They’re just some of the hundreds who were charged, many of which received punishments substantially lighter than what the government requested.
Congressional hearings: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the last year. It will share it’s findings in a series of hearings starting June 9. Here’s what we know about the hearings and how to watch them.